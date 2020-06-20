It’s rare for a gallery showing to be a near-instantaneous reaction, but pulled together in just two days, the “Black Artists Matter” group exhibition, showing now at the Academy Center of the Arts, exists directly in response to the last several weeks in Lynchburg.
The front gallery room of the Harrington Gallery Building on Main Street features signs from the protests that have been held in Lynchburg in recent weeks — a ripple effect still growing in response to the death of George Floyd and other instances of police brutality across the country.
Tremayne Edwards, director of community engagement at the Academy, said he wants people to know what the Academy is trying to say from the moment they walk through the doors.
“Art starts a conversation, and this is a conversation happening in the entire world at this point,” Edwards said. “Black lives matter is about representation. It’s about being seen, being valued and being heard.”
With portraits of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd gracing the walls, exhibit-goers are forced to come face-to-face with people who for many have been reduced to names and headlines.
The cardboard posters hanging at the exhibit’s entrance were being hoisted by protesters in Miller Park and on nearby roads earlier in the month.
Edwards acquired them for the gallery via Facebook posts, or by approaching people at protests around the city. It’s art with a literal purpose — many posters were waved at back-to-back protests, bearing slogans that have become staples of the wave of marches and demonstrations this month.
Unlike the shows that have frequented Academy galleries in the past, this group exhibition features all local Black artists, a majority of which are showing work for the very first time.
Ted Batt, director of visual arts for the Academy, said this is only the beginning of the relationship between many of these artists and the gallery. Already, he has contacted some for future shows, and has made countless connections with new community artists.
“It’s pushed us to think, to stretch ourselves and to be more inclusive,” Batt said of the exhibit. “It’s really refreshing to have new voices in the room.”
It’s even allowed him to work with people in new ways. Like Joshua Carter, an art teacher at Perrymont Elementary School, who despite having worked with the Academy on multiple stage productions, had never shown his own work at the gallery.
Carter, 26, has three pieces hanging in the show — dizzying canvases of bright acrylic, playing with melting colors and abstract impressionism.
“There is a new wave coming,” Carter said. “There is a new generation of artists that need to be seen.”
When he saw the show for himself, Carter said he reacted with disbelief. He couldn’t believe all the work came from local Black artists. He said this is something that has never been done before in Lynchburg, something he hopes will open the doors for future artists and invite them inside.
“This is not just a movement, it’s someone’s life on the line,” Carter said. “The stakes are high ... I hope that people get that. When they see these artists, the art reflects not just the moment in history, but that this has been happening. These people have been making art for years. They are not just Black art. It is people’s lives.”
There were a host of stories that stood out to Edwards and Batt — from gorgeous portraiture created by an artist who only just began painting in quarantine, to work from a mother-daughter pair — but they fixated the longest on a striking duet of charcoal portraits by Nakila White.
Depicting two stills from Jordan Peele’s recent horror films, “Get Out” and “Us,” the images are photo-realistic and haunting, and are a focal point of the second room of the gallery.
White, 22, is showing with the Academy for the first time. In fact, it is her first exhibition ever.
The films, which provoked conversations about America and race after their release, and countless think pieces, are what White calls “groundbreaking.”
Even if people have not seen the movies, White said, she hopes her work will captivate them long enough for them to begin asking questions. She hopes to provoke reactions, much like Peele’s work did, and center uncomfortable issues in the conversations that follow.
“I want them to see us,” she said. “To see that we are more than just a face walking down the street … this is a great opportunity for all Black artists to come together and be in one space that is so well known, and show what we are made of.”
It was a rare opportunity to have the space available for the exhibit, Batt said. At any other time, it is booked out months in advance. With COVID-19 forcing cancellations and emptying gallery spaces, the Academy had the room to move immediately in response to the unrest sparking across Lynchburg.
Earlier this week, the show was already sold out for its opening night.
“It’s going to bring in a whole new group of people who have probably never interacted with us,” Edwards said. “It’s great for them to come and see themselves in the space.”
The exhibit, which opened Friday and will be available for viewings by reservations until June 27, marks the first time the Academy has opened its doors to the public since March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.