Big Island Elementary School is closing at noon due to power outages, the school system said

"Students will be provided lunch before dismissal. Students will ride regular buses unless other plans are made," the school system said on its website.

"Since phones are not working, please email the principal, Andy Bliss at abliss@bedford.k12.va.us."

The Town of Bedford government said on Facebook: "Bedford Electric is experiencing an outage in the Big Island area. Crews have been dispatched to locate the issue. With the recent heavy rain and current high winds it is likely a tree down on a line."

Appalachian Power is reporting nearly 1,000 of its customers in the Lynchburg region are without power.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments