Amherst County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay Friday, Nov. 1., while Big Island Elementary School in Bedford County will be closed.

The Amherst school system made the announcement on social media and its website shortly before 5:30 a.m. The announcement did not provide details on the reason for the delay except to note that it was weather-related.

Separately, Big Island Elementary School in Bedford County will be closed today due to a power outage in that area. School system spokesman Ryan Edwards said Big Island would be the only Bedford County school closed today.

Gusty winds swept through the Lynchburg region Thursday evening and overnight. The Virginia Department of Transportation reported at least two incidents of downed power lines closing portions of Virginia 130 in Amherst County during that time; both incidents reportedly were cleared up.

According to Appalachian Power, nearly 1,500 of its Amherst County customers were without electricity as of shortly after 7 a.m., while nearly 2,300 Bedford County customers were without power.

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Matt Busse at (434) 385-5534 or mbusse@newsadvance.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments