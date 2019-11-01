Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, NORTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&