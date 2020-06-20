Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE EXCESSIVE RAINFALL... .A SLOW MOVING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE OVER THE EASTERN MID-ATLANTIC WILL ALLOW FOR SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. MANY AREAS OVER THE PAST WEEK HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN. THIS WILL MAKE IT EASIER FOR FLASH FLOODING TO OCCUR FOR STORMS WHICH PRODUCE EXCESSIVE RAINFALL. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA, CASWELL. IN VIRGINIA, APPOMATTOX, CAMPBELL, CHARLOTTE, HALIFAX, AND PITTSYLVANIA. * UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO PRODUCE TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS LEADING TO LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. * RAIN RATES OF 4 INCHES AN HOUR ARE POSSIBLE WITH STORMS WHICH DEVELOP ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. THIS WILL RESULT IN RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO ONE INCH IN 15 MINUTES WHICH MAY QUICKLY FILL ROADSIDE DITCHES. RAINFALL AMOUNTS WHICH EXCEED 2 INCHES WILL LIKELY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING OF SMALL STREAMS AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&