While some residents left the Lynchburg area this weekend for one more trip to the beach before the official end of summer, plenty of people found reasons to stay in and around the Hill City during Labor Day.
Running enthusiasts gathered at Percival's Island in downtown Lynchburg for the annual Lynchburg Half Marathon and 5K race Saturday morning.
Robert Copelan with the Lynchburg Road Runners — which hosts several events each year — said about 300 participants registered for the 13-mile or 3.1-mile races this year.
"We had a decent turnout," Copelan said. "We had about 150 runners sign up for each race."
Micheal Johnston — who came from Richmond to participate in the half marathon — said he was starting to second guess his Labor Day weekend plans just before the race began.
"Sitting on the beach is starting to sound good right now," Johnston said laughing. "I usually don't like driving this far much less running 13 miles."
However, Johnston — who has been training for more than a year to run a half marathon — said he felt Labor Day Weekend was the best time to put his training to the test.
"If I make it, I'm going to need a three-day weekend to recover," he said. "So it's now or never."
Ruth Gillespie said she and a group of her friends were running Saturday to honor her mother, who is in hospice care battling pancreatic cancer.
"This is for her," Gillespie said. "She is the reason we are out here today."
Gillespie and her friends all wore shirts reading "Pim Pin Joy" — a movement she said "celebrates people who may be going through a rough time but choose to find and spread joy in their daily lives."
"The woman who started this did so because her mother chose to spread joy through her journey battling cancer," Gillespie said. "That is what my mother is doing. To honor her, we are going to 'Pim Pin Joy' all the way through this thing today."
Some residents chose a less strenuous activity Saturday and found that Oktoberfest had come early to Bedford County hn had German Marzen — the traditional beer served at Oktoberfest events — on tap for the event. However, John said the brewery also experimented with the traditional recipe and also offered the Marzen in flavors that included pecan, caramel apple, boysenberry, double chocolate, maple and hazelnut coffee.
"We like to tweak the traditional here," John said. "We ended up with some good combinations."
John Clark of Lynchburg brought a traditional beer stein — shaped like a boot — to Apocalypse to sample the Oktoberfest beer on tap. Clark said he is traveling to Germany in about six weeks and looks forward to comparing the beer in Germany to the ones he was enjoying Saturday afternoon.
"I'm looking forward to seeing if German beer is as good as they say it is," Clark said. "If it's as good as what I'm drinking now I'm sure I'll enjoy it. Doug really brews some great beer and I love coming here."
Just a few miles away from Apocalypse Ale Works, fans of William Shakespeare had the opportunity to see a production of "Twelfth Night" during the annual "Shakespeare Under the Stars" at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Alyson Ramsey — Poplar Forest's interim president and CEO — said the historic site hosts Shakespeare performances each summer.
"It's certainly one of our staples out here," Ramsey said. "It's something we have done for quite a few years now and we look forward to continuing this tradition."
Campbell County resident Heidi Dupree said Saturday's production was a "pleasantly unique way" to use Jefferson's historic home and grounds.
"This truly is a wonderful venue for something like this," Dupree said. "Lounging out on the grass and watching a good play is a perfect way to spend a Saturday evening."
People craving something a bit more exciting on a Saturday evening attended the Sims Farm Bulls and Barrels Rodeo at Sims Farm near Goode. Part of the proceeds raised during the annual rodeo goes to support the Goode Volunteer Fire Department.
"It's a great time and it's for a great cause," Bedford County resident Ed Brinson said. "We come out for this every year. I might head to the beach of Labor Day one year if there was a rodeo to go to. If not, I'll stay closer to home."
Saturday's rodeo also marked the return of local bull riding standout Austin Beatty, whose 2019-2020 season was sidetracked in May due to an injury.
"On May 22, I tore my MCL pretty bad on a practice bull," said Beatty — who was one of the top bull riders in the country last year. "It happens, but it's good to be feeling strong again and if I'm going to return to the arena it's good to be doing it at home."
Beatty — who won the top stop at last year's rodeo at Sims Farm — said this year's event would be "a family affair."
"My younger brother is riding mini bulls and my girlfriend and mother are barrel racing tonight," Beatty said. "My brother and I both won last year so we are hoping for a good night for all of us."
