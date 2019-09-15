BEDFORD — Town of Bedford officials are considering plan for sidewalk installation and a potential crosswalk on Burks Hill Road near the entrance of Liberty Lake Park.
Bedford Town Council voted Tuesday to forward an engineering plan for the proposed crosswalk to the Virginia Department of Transportation for review. Town Manager Bart Warner said the town plans to construct a sidewalk on the west side of Burks Hill Road near the Bedford Area Welcome Center with the basic intention of providing pedestrian access to Liberty Lake Park.
"Since the sidewalk will be constructed primarily on the side across from the park, it will be necessary for a pedestrian crosswalk to be constructed to make that connection," Warner said in an email.
The crosswalk is planned for just north of the entrance to Word of Life Evangelical Church across the street from the park, he said. It would be in the middle of a four-lane road that receives heavy traffic from motorists coming to and from the areas of Moneta and Smith Mountain Lake. The speed limit is 35 miles per hour in that stretch near U.S. 460.
Councilman Darren Shoen asked what drives the need for the crosswalk. "Are we trying to build it so they will come?" he asked.
The town has entered into a revenue-sharing agreement with VDOT for construction of sidewalks at various locations in town, including Burks Hill Road, according a resolution before council. The town's engineering firm and town staff backs the crosswalk idea, Warner said to council.
Council discussed concerns with the move and inquired about lowering the speed limit in that stretch. Police Chief Todd Foreman said officers already conduct much of the speed enforcement in that area and he doesn't believe having the speed limit lowered would be effective.
Town officials also discussed potential traffic calming features near the park. Putting a crosswalk on the four-lane road could cause some public feedback and concern, according to council's discussion. A public hearing was suggested as a possibility but council did not schedule one during Tuesday's meeting.
Council is not yet committing to construction of the crosswalk and Warner said the matter would come back for more review.
Councilman Stacey Hailey expressed concern someone could get hit in that busy stretch of road and said he favors another measure, while noting it could be more costly.
"I think we should come with a better solution than a crosswalk," Hailey said.
