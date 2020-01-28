BEDFORD – When Bedford Mayor Steve Rush got the call at around 3 a.m. last Thursday informing him the former Bedford Middle School was engulfed in flames, his first reaction was: “You’re kidding.”
A short while later on the scene of the blaze at the school on Longwood Avenue, he said it was hard to believe the building with so much history was ablaze. In the midst of the tragedy, he said during Bedford Town Council’s meeting Tuesday, he was truly impressed with the professionalism of the firefighters, emergency personnel and town staff.
“It was a real team effort,” Rush said of the massive response.
Rush further thanked the residents and restaurants that provided food, water and coffee as firefighters battled the blaze.
“We’re a cut above anybody else, the way I look at it,” Rush said of the outpouring of support from the community.
Rush said Bedford residents watching the building with such sentimental attachment was like French citizens observing the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral burn in April 2019.
“The firefighters from the town and the surrounding areas did everything they could possibly do,” Vice Mayor Tim Black said. “It was an emotional time for them as it was for the community. A lot of those guys went to school there just like a lot of us in this community.”
Bedford Chief Todd Foreman said investigators reviewed surveillance photos from cameras at the school and discovered images of a suspect believed to have started the fire. The matter remains under investigation.
Foreman said Tuesday the former school has been the subject of vandalism in past months. Black said he has the utmost confidence law enforcement will bring the perpetrator to justice.
The former middle school closed in 2018 after 90 years of operating to make way for the new Liberty Middle School. It was a high school for 34 years until 1964 and from that year on was an elementary school through 1989.
The town owns the building and has a performance agreement in place with Waukeshaw Development, Inc. in Petersburg to develop the 8.37-acre site into apartments and a boutique hotel. Dave McCormack, the company’s owner, said last week despite the setback he plans to continue on plans to develop the property.
McCormack is set to address the site’s future at a community meeting at 6 p.m. tonight at Beales Brewery, 510 Grove St. in Bedford.
Town Manager Bart Warner said he encourages Bedford area residents to attend the community meeting. He said artifacts in the building were lost and can’t be retrieved but added the recovery effort is ongoing.
“We’ll mourn this loss for quite a while,” Warner said.
Warner said McCormack is leasing the building from the town and contingencies in place in the agreement are working well. The company had insurance, infrastructure was in place to handle the unforeseen event and the town was well prepared for the worst, Warner said.
Black said the town remains optimistic for the resurrection of the old school.
“Hopefully we can move forward and make it something great again,” Councilman Stacey Hailey said.
In other news, council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a window tinting business on Lowry Street in Bedford. Much of the activity to be performed in the new business is automobile detailing, according to town officials. Greg Harrison, owner of Outtasight Window Tinting, said the business has been in place since 2004 and has had a location on Cottontown Road in Forest the past eight years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.