After weeks of debate and deliberation, Bedford Town Council adopted a budget just before its June 20 deadline in a special called meeting Tuesday night.
Town employees will receive a 1% cost-of-living adjustment in July, half of the 2% originally budgeted. Council will postpone appropriating all town employee bonuses and money to outside agencies until January. Council may also consider adding the other half of the cost-of-living raise in January depending on the state of the local economy and available money.
The motion passed with a 6 to 1 vote.
Council’s budget discussions have centered in recent meetings around whether to keep, remove or postpone scheduled cost-of-living adjustments and bonuses for town employees, as well as funding for use of outside agencies for town projects and services. Facing potential economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, some council members had been in favor of either removing or postponing the appropriation of town employee raises and bonuses until more economic and financial data becomes available; others had insisted the costs be appropriated as planned without hesitating.
