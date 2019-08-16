BEDFORD — With solar farms in place or underway in the town of Bedford and in Campbell and Appomattox counties, Bedford County officials are reviewing a draft ordinance regulating solar energy use in the county.
While the county does not currently have any large solar farms, Gregg Zody, the county’s director of community development, said in an Aug. 8 memo to the Board of supervisors county staff regularly receives calls from solar industry representatives regarding regulations for utility-scale solar farms.
Zody wrote in the memo the impetus for the planned zoning ordinance amendment began in late summer 2017 after he and a county board member discussed how to promote solar energy as a potential revenue source for the county with minimal regulations.
During a work session Monday, Zody presented a report from a seminar he attended in Dinwiddie County in June on utility-scale solar farms. He also previously brought the draft ordinance before the county’s Agricultural Economic Development Advisory Board feedback related to buffering, setbacks, impacts to land use and the process for decommissioning solar farms.
The draft ordinance defines three potential solar energy systems: small, large and utility scale. The smaller-scale systems would have power not exceeding 15 kilowatts, a larger scale could not exceed 999 kilowatts and the utility scale would have a rated capacity of more than one megawatt or greater, according to county documents.
“Overall, the county is still in the study and assessment phase,” Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said in an email following the session.
Based on the session’s discussion, the board wants county staff to further review any necessary language to clearly authorize solar energy uses with conditions such as setbacks for residential and commercial uses, according to Hiss. He said there was some significant hesitancy expressed during the session in developing a process to permit utility-scale solar farms.
“However, staff will continue to research successful applications of utility scale developments and their associated local regulations,” Hiss said in the email.
The agricultural board is generally of the opinion solar arrays provide a potential revenue source to landowners and a power source for on-site operations, according to Hiss. Zody told supervisors he knows of a farm that uses solar power to assist in dairy production.
Board member Charla Bansley raised concerns with allowing solar operations with a 20-acre minimum that would take up a lot of land. “That sounds more like a solar farm, which I don’t want to see come to Bedford County,” she said of any solar operation with a 1,000-acre maximum. “I think it’s going to take away from our farmers.”
County officials also discussed tax revenue components of allowing solar facilities.
Zody’s report from the Dinwiddie County meeting in June states the Virginia General Assembly took action in 2016 to implement an 80% reduction on the local property tax on solar equipment, which lessens tax revenue potential for localities.
Hiss said in the email the current tax structure and depreciation for solar farms is not advantageous to local governments. If the county receives a host fee or payment in lieu of taxes for allowing certain solar projects he feels it would be enticing for localities, he told supervisors.
“There’s not a whole of win-win here,” Hiss said.
Supervisor John Sharp, who represents Forest, said until the tax structure is remedied to benefit rural localities in regard to solar projects he doesn’t think the county should make it easy for companies lobbying the solar energy to state lawmakers.
“If that got remedied and we were able to capture some revenue, we didn’t get our hands tied behind our backs, I may be more interested in entertaining it,” Sharp said.
Virginia ranks 18th in solar production in the nation and has 87,338 homes powered by solar with 1.03% of the state’s electricity coming from solar, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association’s website. Solar prices in Virginia have fallen 34% in the past five years and the state has 255 solar companies with a growth production of 2,887 megawatts in the next five years, according to the association.
In the town of Bedford, a solar farm developed by a North Carolina-based firm has generated electricity since December 2017, making solar energy the town’s second source of renewable electricity as a government-run utility. The solar operation on Draper Road near the town’s old landfill feeds into the town’s grid.
Supervisors have made no decisions and the zoning measure still is in the research and planning stages.
Hiss said during the work session a question for the county to consider is how solar facilities would be maintained and if derelict structures would be left if companies install them and leave. Sharp said he is not particularly concerned with derelict structures, pointing out owners will have made investments in them while noting over time their efficiency drops and panels would need replacing.
“They have a financial incentive to maintain them,” Sharp said of owners.