During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night, supervisors met in an empty board room sitting several feet apart and broadcast the meeting through Liberty University’s website for residents.
County Administrator Robert Hiss addressed the coronavirus after the board approved a state of emergency for the county by saying it is unlike an emergency called for weather, like a tornado or snowstorm.
“There’s a lot of things in motion, and the challenges and frustrations with this is every 48 or 72 hours there’s a new directive, so we’re planning and anticipating and then the goal post moves,” he said.
As the crisis continues, he said, children are staying home from school, businesses are shutting down and the shut-ins and elderly can’t get out as much.
“Some of our most volatile citizens are going to start to struggle,” he said.
He called on faith organizations and community members to volunteer.
All county facilities have been closed to the public to protect the community and staff members from contracting the disease.
“If we have one person get sick in one office, the entire staff has to be quarantined for a few weeks and it becomes quite a risk,” he said. “We know it’s a hardship on some people who like to do business in person, and we will open up our facilities as soon as we can.”
He added with the warmer spring weather there are still groups of people meeting in Falling Creek Park in the town of Bedford, and while getting outside in the fresh air is good, he worries people could be continuing to spread the disease.
“Parks have become extremely popular, and by the time you have dozens and dozens out there, it’s not consistent with social distancing and preventing the spread of the virus. It’s a double-edged sword, it’s a no-win situation and we’re not quite there yet ,but we need to use parks in a smart way,” he said.
District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott said for staff to keep an eye on the parks, and if the number of people going to parks increases, to then address it.
During its work session, board members discussed changes in the budget, new position requests and the coronavirus as it relates to the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget.
Finance Director Ashley Anderson said given the current state of the coronavirus, staff decided to take the sales tax back to level funding, which allowed for a $443,000 reduction in the budget, and staff is going to keep an eye on the meals tax.
“We thought it would take a big hit, but we are watching it and there are still long lines in the drive-thru and people are still ordering food,” she said. “There is a two-month delay on this, so we’re not going to see the effects until June or July until after we’ve adopted the budget.”
She said it’s possible the board will have to take another look at the budget and make updates and revisions in a few months.
Hiss said the county will be limiting expenditures for essential purchases only.
“We’re putting a hold on some projects that are underway,” he said.
He said if the private sector has to suffer and make cuts, the county does as well.
“We have to tighten our belts and make it work,” he said.
Hiss said it’s wisest to continue working on the budget based on information given at the present time.
“We have to be cautious, and we will definitely have to give the budget a quarterly or bi-monthly review as this transpires. We may pass a budget in 60 days that we may have to completely retool this summer. We have to be fluid as long as we have to until we weather this storm,” he said.
Many departments requested new positions to be approved within the budget, but recognizing the state of the economy right now, Hiss said he has had to decline most of those requests.
“This has been evolving and it’s not that these positions are not worthy or would not add value, but the answer is “no” for most as we consider the community’s economic system,” he said.
