BEDFORD — A $2.7 million renovation project needs to be finished before the Bedford County Landfill reaches its storage capacity, consultants told the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday night.
Representatives with Blacksburg-based design and planning firm Draper Aden Associates presented a preliminary design for the expansion and renovation of the Bedford County Transfer Station at 1060 Recycle Road. The $2.7 million project will allow Bedford County to take solid waste to regional landfills.
"The facility needs to be ready before the landfill hits operational capacity," Lynn Klappich with Draper Aden said Monday. "It's going to get really scary if things aren't ready."
In April, the Board of Supervisors authorized staff to move forward with the renovation project after Draper Aden determined the landfill only had about two years of storage capacity remaining.
Bedford County’s Director of Public Works Sheldon Cash said a June 2018 survey — conducted by Midlothian-based SCS Engineers — concluded the landfill had an additional 6 to 8 years of capacity before officials would have to look at expanding the landfill or transferring its waste outside of Bedford County. However, Cash said officials questioned the estimate due to the slopes at the landfill.
“We had some concerns that some of the slopes would not be accessible,” Cash said. “We wanted to have another independent survey done to double check.”
A second survey conducted in January by Draper Aden concluded the previous estimate was inaccurate.
“The formula is based on cubic square feet,” Cash said. “Because of the slopes at the existing sites the estimates at the landfill were a lot lower than we previously thought.”
Klappich on Monday said the landfill is projected to reach its capacity within 18 to 24 months.
"That is when it will hit what we call operational capacity," Klappich said. "You will see a real different look out there."
Klappich said expanding the landfill — which she said would take an estimated five years — would not be completed before the landfill reaches capacity.
"Renovating the transfer station is the most cost-effective and time-efficient solution," Klappich said. "It makes use of an existing facility, allows operations to continue with the existing traffic patterns and can be ready before the landfill reaches operational capacity."
Klappich said the final design for the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The project should be ready for bidding in January 2020 and construction is projected to take about 12 months to complete, she said.
After the renovation project is finished, waste collected from Bedford County's 11 collection sites will continue to be taken to the transfer station before being transferred to a location such as the Region 2000 regional landfill in Lynchburg.
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said staff has contacted Region 2000 and other regional landfills in Central Virginia so the county can enter into an agreement for waste disposal before the landfill closes.
"We have already started those talks because time is a factor," Hiss said. "We want to have somewhere for our waste to go when that day comes."