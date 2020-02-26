BEDFORD -- Fifteen years to the month after Bedford County officials approved rezoning for the Bellevue Terrace subdivision, the board of supervisors on Monday unanimously denied a developer's request to offer smaller, less expensive homes in the Forest neighborhood.
George Rowe, of Seven Hills Enterprises, LLC, requested amendments to two proffers -- conditions developers agree to while proceeding with projects -- to allow future development based on what he described as a demand for more affordable homes than what is currently allowed. The proffers were part of the county's approval of the subdivision in February 2005.
The request applied to seven of eight remaining vacant lots Rowe owns and stirred opposition from some residents who cited concerns about changing the look and feel of the established neighborhood and maintaining character of the existing houses in the Bellevue Rural Historic District.
The Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of the request during its Jan. 21 meeting. Seven Hills Enterprises owns eight of the remaining lots of the original 12-lot subdivision on and off Bellevue Road, according to Rowe. He told supervisors he has several potential buyers who are looking for something smaller than what current proffers allow and he anticipates the home prices starting at $350,000.
Rowe said he was told when buying the property a year ago the proffers had been lifted and was surprised to later learn that wasn't the case. Only four of the 12 lots have sold in the past 15 years and he is trying to make marketing the homes more affordable, according to his presentation to supervisors.
Supervisor Mickey Johnson said he is strong supporter of property owners' rights and sympathizes with Rowe's situation. "I don't think it's our responsibility to make the seller's mistake up to you," Johnson said to Rowe.
Rowe said in a Feb. 3 letter to the county based on the company's current market research there is little demand for the home sizes and finish materials than those currently required.
"We're just trying to adjust to the market and see if we can work that out," Rowe told supervisors.
A few homeowners spoke during a public hearing on the matter. Randy Gantt, who has lived on Bellevue Road for more than 10 years, said he and other property owners bought their homes satisfied with the established proffers.
"Why should we have to pay with our property values because someone wants to sell lots?" Gantt said. "We should not have to suffer because someone wants to come in and build houses at lesser value."
Tracy Russler, who lives on Bellevue Road, said those who live in the subdivision are invested in their properties. "... We feel like he is coming in and trying to change the neighborhood," Russler said.
Judy Woten, a Lynchburg-area Realtor, said she feels Rowe's request is reasonable and beneficial and the way he wants to build new homes would not adversely affect property values. She said she believes his desired strategy makes the new homes more sellable.
Chairman John Sharp said he understands the market is stronger for the homes Rowe wants to build but questioned if the Bellevue Terrace subdivision is the right spot for it. The specific, detailed conditions in the written proffers are laid out and he has heartburn changing them, Sharp said.
Supervisor Tammy Parker said if she owned property in the 12-lot neighborhood under the approved proffers that previous county officials gave much thought toward, she wouldn't be happy with a new owner changing the rules.
"I understand it would resolve the issue," Sharp said of Rowe's request. "I just don't think that's our role."
In other news, the board unanimously approved a special use permit and rezoning for a golf driving range for the Colonial Hill Golf Club on Gumtree Road in Forest. The rezoning request was to remove a historic overlay district for the purpose of developing a driving range on the 8-acre parcel, which is zoned Planned Commercial Development (PCD) and is undeveloped, according to county documents.
Jamey White, an engineer representing the owner, Gumtree, LLC, said the existing facilities do not provide adequate driving range capabilities. "It's just doesn't have the space needed to get that done," White said of the need for the improvement.
