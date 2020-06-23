The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 on Monday to grant a special use permit for property owners to establish what will primarily be a wedding venue in Big Island.
Kenneth and Jennifer Musana applied for a special use permit to establish a “conference center” on properties currently zoned as Agricultural Rural Preserve off Camden Road in Big Island. On 46 acres spanning three land parcels, the property will primarily operate as a wedding venue, according to the plans, but will also be available for birthdays and office gatherings.
The wedding venue and reception area will be limited to 200 total guests, with 67 parking spaces on site.
Planned hours of operation for weddings at the venue would be Saturdays from 11 a.m. through 10 p.m., and Sundays from 2 to 6 p.m. A 20-guest cabin, meant for members of a wedding party, will be available for any wedding attendees or party members who need to spend a night over the weekend. Tours and meetings with prospective clients, birthday events or office parties will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.
The proposed 6,000-square-foot building will have insulated glass and brick and stone to help minimize noise. A reception area will be in an enclosed part of the building. Music at receptions will be indoors, unless played outside for a wedding at low volume, according to the report presented to supervisors. The noise reduction measures were required by the planning commission following an initial public hearing in January, where some nearby residents voiced concerns.
Byron Massie, who owns 200 acres adjacent to the proposed venue and runs Angus cattle on his land, was not in favor of establishing a venue in the location.
“We do not want the music. We do not want the noise. We want no part of this. Our cows don’t want any part of it,” he said Monday night. “This land is agricultural preserve. It’s to preserve the rural part of the county.”
In an emailed letter to the planning commission, presented in the supervisors agenda packet Monday night, Mark Watson raised concerns about possible noise and light pollution from festivities in addition to safety of cattle which are directly on the other side of fence along the venue property.
“You want people taking their garbage and throwing it into your property, killing your cows if they throw metal in there? Because if a cow eats a piece of metal, it could die. I don’t want that,” Watson, who was present at Monday's public hearing, said. “I didn’t move in the country to bring the problems of the city with me. If you want this in your backyard, put it in your backyard. Don’t put it in mine.”
Other locals said they were concerned about the impact of increased water usage on their wells.
Being on well water, some residents said potentially hundreds of individuals using restroom facilities at the venue may drain water levels. Neighboring residents need well water for personal use and their livestock, they said. Wells can run dry, unlike unlimited county or city water which does not serve that area.
“Water is an essential resource,” said Denise Watson, who lives adjacent to the property. “It is the livelihood of farmers, and we can’t just connect them to the city pipeline for water. We are dependent – our house and our livestock, as well as all of our neighbors – on our wells.”
Trent Warner of Hurt & Proffitt, Inc., authorized agent and engineer on behalf of the applicant, said he had checked with the Office of Drinking Water about other facilities in the area that use well water. He said the proposed venue would utilize a type of detention structure in a process known as “equalization,” which restricts water flow and aims to keep wells from draining quickly.
Other individuals expressed support for the venue.
“Our community has lost so much over the years,” said Brandon Cocke of Big Island in an email to the Planning Commission, which was attached to the Supervisors agenda on Monday. “The bank beside the firehouse, the credit union, the Big Island Mart, The Islander Restaurant, Court Street Pizza, and temporarily Sedalia Store. These folks want to actually bring a new business to Big Island. I can't imagine any reason why this shouldn't be approved.”
A petition signed by 47 individuals in support of the venue was also presented in the board agenda packet.
District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis, District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck, and District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson voted against the special use permit. District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott, District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley, District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker, and Chairman/District 4 Supervisor John Sharp voted in favor on the condition the 20-guest cabin only be available for overnight wedding party guests through a weekend, from Fridays through check-out on Sundays.
Davis, who lives in a rural area and is a cattle rancher himself, said he understood the concerns related to possible noise from a venue, well water concerns when resources are shared between humans and livestock, and the liability cattle bordering the property could present for both humans and animals.
The next step in the process is site planning, said Jordan Mitchel, interim director of the Bedford County Planning Commission. No construction or other activities can move forward on the property until site planning is approved.
“We really hope that we can be good neighbors. It’s not our intention to disrupt anything,” said applicant Kenneth Musana. “We appreciate that the people who were there before us went there for the solitude. This is a beautiful site that we are hoping to share with other people, to promote the beauty of the county.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.