BEDFORD — Four candidates for the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed the county's future after the Nov. 5 election.
Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Andy Dooley, District 6 challenger Bob Davis, Incumbent District 7 Supervisor Kevin Willis and District 7 challenger Tammy Parker discussed their candidacies during Tuesday's meeting of the Bedford Professional Women at Liberty Station. The group hosted a forum for Bedford County candidates in contested races for the sheriff's office, Bedford County Board of Supervisors and Bedford County School Board.
Dooley, who unseated former District 6 Supervisor Annie Pollard in 2015, is a lifelong resident of Bedford County and has spent numerous years involved in Bedford County athletics and recreation.
“I've been here my entire life except for the two years I was in Vietnam in the U.S. Army,” Dooley said. “I've spent the majority of my life working for Bedford County, and I strive everyday to listen to the citizens and get their input. If I'm elected again I will continue to listen to and work for our citizens.”
Bob Davis, who has lived in Bedford County since 1969, has owned and operated Aqua Pros Pools and Spa Inc. since 1984. Davis said his experience running a successful business would be useful on the board of supervisors.
"I'm not from Bedford County but I got here as soon as I could," Davis said with a laugh. "I’m a practical guy and a practical approach is all we need in Bedford County to continue growing. I think the county could use another businessman on the board like Tommy Scott and that's why I'm running.”
Willis, who unseated Parker in 2015, also is a native of Bedford County and formerly served on the Bedford County School Board.
“My reasons for running are the same as they were the last time,” Willis said. “This is where we live and this is our home. We have done a lot in the past four years and I want to continue working on making this county — our home — the best it can be.”
Parker, the former District 7 supervisor, worked in the Bedford County Department of Community Development before being elected to the board of supervisors in 2011.
Parker said she wants to make local leaders more accountable to the residents of Bedford County, referencing two lawsuits. In the first, former Bedford County Tourism Director Jerry Craig’s sued Bedford County, former County Administrator Carl Boggess and three county supervisors over his firing in 2016, which reached a settlement earlier this year. In the second, former Bedford County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Cherie Whitehurst’s filed suit against Superintendent Doug Schuch and the Bedford County School Board over her reassignment in 2018; the case still is pending.
"Where's the accountability?" Parker asked. "That's my platform."
During the meeting, Dooley and Willis discussed their work on the Board of Supervisors during the past four years.
"In four years, we have not raised taxes in Bedford County," Dooley said. "And the unemployment rate in Bedford County is 2.9%. If you look around the country, folks, that is pretty good."
Willis talked about the county's capital improvement plan, which he said didn't exist four years ago.
"We have worked pretty hard in planning for the county's future, and I want to continue to do that," he said. "We also have worked to address shortages in rescue squads in some areas of the county because that used to be primarily volunteer positions and that has changed. When something happens and you need help, people want to know help is on the way and that is something I have been willing to support."
Davis and Parker addressed concerns from some Bedford County residents about the future expansion of the town of Bedford in 2023, which was part of the agreement when Bedford reverted to a town in 2013. Under the agreement, some properties that became part of Bedford County after the reversion will be annexed back into the town and will pay both town and county property taxes.
"Reversion occurred because the town was bankrupt," Davis said. "How do you get bankrupt? Poor management. Bedford County residents were not responsible for this bankruptcy but we had to take care of it. We need to make sure that the money the town got for reversion is being managed properly to benefit the people getting annexed."
Parker agreed.
"This annexation is nothing more than a money-making business for the town," Parker said. "These people are not going to get town water and sewer or sidewalks. What these people need is a leader to make their voice heard and find out what the town plans to do for these residents."
