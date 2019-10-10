BEDFORD — An incident at Jefferson Forest High School last week raised concerns with the Bedford County School Board about whether school nurses in the division should be equipped with NARCAN, a drug used to treat an opioid overdose.
According to a news release issued Oct. 4 by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, a student was found unresponsive Friday morning at Jefferson Forest High School and was taken to the school nurse for treatment. A Bedford County sheriff’s deputy who was the School Resource Officer administered Naloxone — commonly known as NARCAN — to the student, who then was transported to a medical facility for further treatment.
The incident was addressed Thursday at a Bedford County School Board meeting when Supervisor for Special Services Beth Robertson provided a staff recommendation concerning whether school nurses in Bedford County should carry or administer NARCAN.
The Virginia General Assembly passed a law this year that allows school nurses to carry and administer the drug, however, Robertson said division staff did not recommend supplying school nurses with NARCAN.
“We are recommending that NARCAN not be equipped in school clinics at this time,” Robertson said. “Our concern is the misadministration of NARCAN by our nurses.”
Robertson said the use of NARCAN on a patient with an existing opioid tolerance might cause an abrupt opioid withdrawal that could lead to respiratory issues.
“We are not seeing the evidence of an opioid epidemic issue in our community right now,” she said. “This is not something we feel we need at this time.”
District 1 School Board Representative Richard Downey said the division equipping school nurses with NARCAN would be a “proactive measure.” School Resource Officers are equipped with the drug but division nurses do not currently have it on hand at school clinics. The county currently does not have an SRO at every school in Bedford County.
“All of us have automobile insurance,” Downey said. “We have that in case it is needed. The cost is negligible. I see no downside to having it.”
District 3 School Board Representative John Hicks agreed.
“I don’t see this as much different as CPR,” Hicks said. “A person exhibiting symptoms needing this drug would be a more likely scenario than someone that didn’t need it.”
Robertson said that in Bedford County, the division’s health officials currently are more concerned about the dangers of vaping among students.
“That is the biggest issue we are facing right now,” Robertson said. “And we also don’t want students thinking it is OK to try opioids because we have a rescue drug on hand. We don’t want to encourage a false sense of security.”
Downy said he felt the division’s nurses should still have access to the drug, even if there currently is no evidence of an opioid epidemic in Bedford County.
“What needs to happen?” Downey asked. “Do we need to have an opioid overdose before we do something?”
District 7 School Board Representative Martin Leamy agreed.
“What would have to happen to make this a priority,” Leamy asked. “What concerns me is that we get to a situation where we say, ‘I wish we would have had that.’ That doesn’t need to happen.”
Robertson said the state’s school nursing association is scheduled to meet Oct. 22 and discuss the issue, which has been brought up in other divisions across Virginia.
The board agreed to discuss the issue during its November meeting after staff provides additional information from the Oct. 22 meeting.
“I need to hear more,” District 6 School Board Representative Susan Kirby said. “But this is something we need to talk about next month. This is not a gamble we can afford to take.”
“I agree that we need more input,” District 2 School Board Representative Jason Johnson said. “However, this is something that sooner or later we will have to address.”
