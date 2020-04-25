The Bedford Regional Water Authority unanimously voted to postpone adopting an increase in water and sewer rates until the coronavirus pandemic subsides and there are clearer results of its impact on local revenue and the economy.
The new rates, if adopted, were originally set to be implemented by June 1 and be used on all billing statements after June 30, according to the resolution. Now, it is unclear when potential rate changes will be considered again.
The proposed water increase rates were projected to be between $1 and $3 per month, with most customers hovering slightly below or above the $1.58 mark depending on where customers live in the BRWA service area and how much water they actually use, according to Executive Director Brian Key. The average sewer rate increase was to be about 58 cents.
“The increase varies depending on your volume use,” Key said during a virtual public hearing on April 21, when the vote was held.
In 2014, as part of a 10-year plan drawn up by Draper Aden Associates when the BRWA was formed, BRWA began slowly increasing water and sewer rates annually with a goal to reach a fairly equal rate for all its customers by 2024, Key said.
The target monthly cost for water usage by 2024 is projected at approximately $49 per month, based on an average water usage estimate of 4,000 gallons per month in homes and buildings throughout Bedford County and the town of Bedford. Sewer rates, Key said, would also hopefully stabilize by 2024 at a target rate of approximately $57 per month.
BRWA's approximately 13,500 customers, mostly consist of residential county, “in town residential,” and “adjacent to town residential” individuals, Key said.
Postponing the rate increase also meant postponing the BRWA’s adoption of a budget for its planned capital projects this year.
Key said that $700,000 was proposed in capital projects throughout the service area — most of which, he said, are small — before the coronavirus outbreak. Now, those projects are on hold, he said.
“We really haven’t seen a tremendous drop in revenues due to COVID, but we also only have about a half month’s worth of full data to base that on,” he said. “What we’re going to do is hold off on any of those capital projects, and hold off on adopting a capital budget, until we have a little bit better feeling of what revenues are doing to look like.”
Key said he does not expect the capital project delays to negatively impact customers.
“To err on the safety side, to err on the side of our customers and make sure that we’re not placing a hardship on them, we decided to delay the implementation of the new rates,” Key said.
