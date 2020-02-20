A man who was wanted in Amherst County was arrested Wednesday by Bedford police officers after a pursuit, police said.
Jonathan Jacob Fitzgerald is charged with failing to stop for a law enforcement officer and possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance, both felonies. He also faces six misdemeanor charges: four counts of violating provisions of a protective order and two counts of disseminating inappropriate video or still images, according to the Bedford Police Department.
The pursuit began around 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the town of Bedford when a town police officer tried to stop a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban whose driver matched the description of a man wanted in Amherst County and that was registered to a man with the same name, police said.
The driver refused to stop and law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions joined the effort to catch him, police said.
The vehicle pursuit occurred primarily along U.S. 460 at speeds 10 to 15 miles above the speed limit before the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ended up in the center median of U.S. 460 just east of the Wards Road exit, the police department said.
Fitzgerald was then arrested. He is held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
