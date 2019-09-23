BEDFORD — Bedford County is requesting additional funds from the Virginia Department of Transportation to fund a road improvement project off Perrowville Road.
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Monday to approve a resolution supporting a revenue sharing application to fund additional work needed on the Corporate Park Drive extension project.
District 2 Supervisor Edgar Tuck, District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley, District 4 Supervisor John Sharp and District 7 Supervisor Kevin Willis voted in favor of the resolution and District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott — who owns a business along the project’s corridor — abstained. District 1 Supervisor Bill Thomasson and District 6 Supervisor Andy Dooley did not attend Monday’s meeting.
The project — which was approved in January — will extend Corporate Park Drive — located off of Perrowville Road near Jefferson Forest High School — from the current cul-de-sac to be connected with the intersection of U.S. 221 and Elkton Farm Road on Virginia 666 near Cavalier Automotive. Currently, Corporate Park Drive only connects to Perrowville Road and causes traffic jams around Jefferson Forest.
The $1.7 million road extension is being funded by a revenue-sharing agreement between Bedford County and VDOT. The county’s share of the cost originally was estimated at about $868,000 — which was allocated in this year’s budget — and is being matched by funds from the state.
However, county Administrator Robert Hiss told the board during a July 7 meeting the project’s contractor — Buchanan-based AR Coffee & Sons — encountered large amounts of rock along the project’s original sewer line alignment and estimated 1,200 cubic yards of rock would need to be removed. The contractor also requested a redesign of a traffic signal at the U.S. 221 intersection because of encountering underground utility conflicts with the proposed pole locations. Hiss said the estimated additional costs is about $213,000.
During the July 7 meeting, the board of supervisors approved AR Coffee & Sons to do the additional work. However, several board members expressed concerns about who would be responsible for the additional costs.
“My concern is that this is a revenue-sharing project but the revenue is coming from us,” Dooley said during the meeting in July. “I’m always up here advocating for roads but we can’t spend it all on one project.”
County Planner Maria Fowler on Monday said the revenue sharing application presented Monday is requesting $106,558.50 from the state, which is half of the $213,117 needed to complete the work in the change order. The application is requesting the funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year and the county will allocate the matching funds in that year’s budget.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board of supervisors was invited to participate in an upcoming strategic planning meeting to discuss the future of Central Virginia.
Mayor Dwayne Tuggle, of the Town of Amherst, and Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy invited members to the Central Virginia Planning District’s Strategic Direction Roundtable 2019 on Oct. 17 at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place.
Tuggle said officials from Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties; the City of Lynchburg; and the towns of Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Brookneal will discuss the next priority initiative for the district.
“We want to get together to figure out what we want to be known for in five years,” Tuggle said. “We want to establish Central Virginia’s identity.”
Tweedy said she and Tuggle have been going to each municipality and personally inviting them to the planning event.
“This is an opportunity for us to collaborate on a five-year plan on what we want to grow into over the next 20 years,” Tweedy said.
Tuggle agreed.
“Northern Virginia is known for technology, no doubt about that,” he said. “Southwest Virginia is becoming known for outdoor recreation. We need to decide what we want to be known for so when people think of this area they say ‘Central Virginia is this.’”
