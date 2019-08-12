BEDFORD — Rates increases for rooms in the Bedford County Nursing Home received unanimous approval from the county’s board of supervisors Monday.
The semi-private rooms in the 90-bed capacity facility on County Farm Road increased from $239 to $244 per day. Private rooms with shared bathrooms rose from $244 to $249 per day and private rooms increased from $249 to $254 per day. The average daily room charge is a 2% increase from the current average.
County Administrator Robert Hiss said the rate increases are fairly routine and described the county’s facility as still among the least expensive in the Lynchburg and Roanoke region.
“These modest rate increases still keep us very affordable,” Hiss said.
The purpose is to keep pace with Medicaid reimbursements and if the county doesn’t keep up it essentially is cheating itself out of federal money, Hiss told the supervisors. The increases generate about $40,000 per year in additional revenue for the home, covering the rising operating expenses and bringing the facility’s rates closer to competing homes in the area, according to the county.
The most recent rate increase took effect Oct. 1, 2018. The new rates are effective Nov. 1. No one spoke for or against the measure during a public hearing Monday.
Paul Poff, the nursing home’s new administrator who began his post Aug. 1, was at the meeting. Hiss said Poff has hit the ground running and already has been successful in filling some open positions.
“I think he’s going to be a good fit for the nursing home,” Hiss said.
Poff succeeded Sue Ellen Clark, who took a similar position in Salem. In June, supervisors approved a series of incentives to help fill some of the facility’s available positions.
Poff described the nursing home’s rates as “conservative,” even with the new rate hikes. The move ensures all residents are treated fairly in receiving quality care, he said.
He added the facility has a wonderful, welcoming staff that is open to new ideas.
The county’s nursing home is the only local government-owned and operating facility of its kind in Virginia that still reports to a board of supervisors through the county administrator.
Also Monday, the board unanimously approved a resolution requesting the Region 2000 Service Authority negotiate an agreement for accepting a portion of Bedford County’s solid waste through a memorandum of understanding.
Bedford County is asking to send some of its waste to the authority’s regional landfill on Livestock Road in Campbell County as a non-member paying a commercial rate. The non-member rate is $40.25 per ton and, if hauling rates remain level, the county could save about $175,000, according to documents presented to supervisors.
The authority consists of Lynchburg and counties of Campbell, Appomattox and Nelson. Bedford County has limited available cell capacity at its landfill and the county’s request is limited to direct hauling from a handful of waste collection sites at Otter River, Coleman Falls, Blackwater, Forest and Boonsboro and the Town of Bedford, according to county documents.
