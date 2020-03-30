Growing up, Ryann Kress was constantly in the emergency room.
The Bedford native was a very active child and was always trying something new — from marching band to martial arts.
“You name it, I’ve tried it,” she said.
Now, the reigning Ms. Wheelchair Virginia is trying something new: She’s using her platform and voice to advocate for mental health care for patients with mobility-limiting disabilities.
Dancing was one hobby Kress stuck with for years. Until it became too hard on her body.
All her life, Kress has had symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a disorder that affects the connective tissue in the body. Ultimately, the tendons and ligaments that hold parts of the body together become loose. One of her shoulders – which her mom lovingly referred to as her “trick shoulder” – dislocated over 100 times a day.
As she became older, her symptoms became worse and worse, she said. Ankle sprains, hips and knees constantly popping out of place. She was on crutches more often than not, she said.
“My mom joked that I was in the ER so often I should be paid to be there,” Kress said. “All I wanted to do was be a dancer, but that couldn’t really happen, so I started looking into medicine.”
Kress went to college and eventually became an ER nurse. Until about three years ago, she said, her EDS was manageable. Her knees, ankles and hips were so weak they couldn’t support her body weight.
So, she began walking with a cane, which was rough on her wrists and elbows. Then she started using forearm crutches, but still suffered fall after fall. After leaving her job in the ER and transitioning to a role as a case manager at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, Kress was fitted for her first wheelchair.
About eight months later, Kress would begin her journey as the 2020 Ms. Wheelchair Virginia. Kress heard about the pageant from one of her friends.
“As soon as he said it, I was just like, ‘Dude, I’m covered in tattoos, half my head is shaved and I’m an ER nurse. I’m not a pageant person,’” Kress said.
But, after looking into the program a bit more, she realized she didn’t have to be a “pageant person.” That was the point.
According to Emily McGrail, state coordinator for the Ms. Wheelchair Virginia, the pageant is much different than traditional beauty pageants.
The Ms. Wheelchair program is based on advocacy and achievement instead of beauty or talent, she said. Of the contestants, the titleholder is chosen based on who would be the most articulate and accomplished spokeswoman for people with disabilities across the state.
Each year, a woman is chosen to serve in the role and to spread awareness to community leaders and citizens about issues surrounding disabilities.
McGrail became involved with the Ms. Wheelchair Virginia program in 2008 as a contestant. She competed again in 2009 before winning the title in 2011.
McGrail said a titleholder must live in the state of Virginia, be 21 or older, and use a scooter or wheelchair for 100% of their mobility in the community. She added the Virginia titleholder competes in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition in the summer.
In November 2019, Kress competed in the pageant. She had to develop a platform and speech, prepare for onstage and offstage interviews and compete in the weekend-long gala.
Kress built her platform around being an advocate for mental health care for people with mobility-limiting disabilities. Kress said she has a unique perspective as both a patient and medical practitioner. Being a patient who is familiar with the medical world, she can more easily see where medicine falls short.
One thing she noticed almost immediately was the lack of training she received when first being fitted for her chair. It seems simple enough, but Kress said there’s a lot that goes into learning how to function in a wheelchair, and she lacked support from medical professionals through that process.
Kress also noticed the lack of mental health resources for people with mobility-limiting disabilities. Kress hated asking for help when she was growing up, according to her sister Lauren Mason.
“When she first got in her chair, she struggled with everything she had to give up,” Mason said. “She couldn’t be as independent as she once was, and that was hard for her.”
Mason said Kress’ experience made her stronger. She has embraced her wheelchair, and joined a wheelchair basketball club. Kress even uses Instagram to educate and inspire her more than 3,000 followers.
Kress was ultimately selected by a panel of judges and crowned the 2020 Ms. Wheelchair Virginia.
“Winning was the biggest shock, for sure,” Kress said. “But, I’m honored to have this platform to advocate for the mental health needs of patients with limited mobility.”
In her reign as Ms. Wheelchair Virginia, Kress will be responsible for educating, advocating and raising awareness of the abilities and needs of people with disabilities across the state.
While the spread of the novel coronavirus has caused several of Kress’ speaking and outreach events to be canceled or postponed, she said she is still using her platform as best she can while preparing for the national pageant in August.
