BEDFORD — The town of Bedford is considering moving forward with a $1.9 million plan to connect the National D-Day Memorial and Bedford Welcome Center to downtown Bedford.
The Bedford Town Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to authorize town staff to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for designs for the Crenshaw Street Streetscape project, which will create sidewalks, pedestrian/bike paths and crosswalks along a .75 mile corridor from Crenshaw Street — where it intersects with West Main Street — to the Bedford Welcome Center, 816 Burks Hill Road.
Bedford Mayor Steve Rush and council members Stacey Hailey, Tim Black, Bruce Johannessen and Bryan Schley voted in favor of advertising the RFPs for the project, which was proposed to the Bedford Town Council in July 2018. Council members Bob Wandrei and Darren Shoen opposed.
A preliminary engineering report, which was done by Lynchburg-based Hurt & Proffitt, was submitted to town officials last year. Along the east side of the Burks Hill/Crenshaw Street corridor to West Main Street, the plan will add a pedestrian sidewalk. On the west side of this corridor the town plans to construct a shared walking and biking path and add on-street parking to encourage business development along the corridor.
At the north end of the corridor pedestrians and bikes can use the sidewalks of West Washington Street to connect with another initiative in town, the Bedford School-to-School Area Plan — a local initiative to create a new vision for the Bridge Street corridor, which runs from Bedford Middle School at the north end to the Bedford Science and Technology Center (the former Susie G. Gibson High School) at the south end to attract new businesses and residents to Bedford, according to Assistant Town Manager Sonia Jammes.
Crosswalks installed along the corridor will be decorated with the Town of Bedford and D-Day Memorial logos. On the east side of the corridor, as visitors are entering town, Town of Bedford logos will be displayed. D-Day Memorial logos will be displayed on the west side, leading to the memorial.
Jammes said additional benefits of the project include:
• Promoting a more active lifestyle for residents by providing opportunities to bike, skate or walk through town;
• Taking advantage of a branding opportunity by lining the corridor with lamp posts decorated with town logo and D-Day Memorial banners; and
• Promoting economic development by identifying areas for future offices, retailers and services along the corridor.
The project’s construction is being proposed in three phases. Phase 1 of the project has an estimated cost of $572,000, Phase 2 is estimated at $976,000 and Phase 3 has an estimated cost of $360,000, according to the report.
During the first phase of the proposed project, a five-foot concrete sidewalk will be buffered from the road by a landscape strip varying from three to five feet in width. Within this strip, street lamps and ornamental trees will be planted. Along the pedestrian walkway path, the crosswalks with logos will be installed.
During the second phase of the project, a 10-foot paved shared path will be installed along the west side of the Crenshaw Street corridor, replacing the existing sidewalk. This shared path will be used by pedestrians and bicycles alike and benches will be placed along the path. An eight foot minimum landscape strip containing ornamental trees and street lamps matching the ones installed in the first phase will buffer the road and street lights will be placed along the path to mirror the east side of the road.
The path will then veer off to the west as it approaches a creek and will go through the woods crossing the creek. On the north side of the creek, the path will return east to parallel Crenshaw Street and continue north to East Washington Street. At East Washington Street the path will continue east to South Bridge Street where it will connect with the future trail/path proposed in the Bedford School-to-School Area Plan.
The third phase of the project will construct a shared path and sidewalk that will connect Liberty Lake Park, the National D-Day Memorial and the Bedford Welcome Center.
“Interconnectivity is one of the town's priorities," Jammes said.
Some members of the town council during Tuesday's meeting said they were hesitant to commit town funds to the project's construction before cost estimates were provided for consideration.
"How can we move forward without knowing what this will cost," Shoen asked during the meeting. "Do we have to accept any of the bids?"
Jammes said the RFP being issued is only for the project's design and the town council is under no obligation to accept the design proposals that are submitted for the project.
"The design proposals submitted will have a cost estimate for the project included," Jammes said. "Council can accept or reject any of them. That is completely up to the council."
Also during Tuesday's meeting, the town council unanimously approved request for a conditional use permit to expand the Campbell Rest Home at 1350 Longwood Ave. The planned expansion will be a two-story, 20,000-square-foot expansion that will increase the facility's capacity by 40 beds and will not increase traffic on roads surrounding the facility because residents of the senior living facility do not drive or have vehicles on the property, according to an architect representing the facility.
Also during the meeting, Wandrei — who has served on the council for more than 20 years — announced his resignation from the Bedford Town Council. Wandrei was the last mayor of the city of Bedford and the first mayor of the town after it reverted back to a town 2013.
"I felt my hearing has been deteriorating and that was confirmed recently by my doctor," Wandrei said. "So I am announcing my resignation from the Bedford Town Council effective immediately."
Several council members thanked Wandrei for his service to Bedford during the meeting.
"We appreciate all you have done for Bedford," Rush said. "Just don't wander off too far. We may have to call you back."
"I certainly hope not," Wandrei said, laughing. "It's been 24 years. I think that has been long enough."
