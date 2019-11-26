BEDFORD — A Bedford man was found guilty Friday of aggravated sexual battery of a child.
Adam Douglass Davis, 36, entered pleas of no contest to two charges of aggravated sexual battery, which has the same effect of a guilty plea without a defendant admitting guilt.
He also was charged with an additional count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of taking indecent liberties of a child in a custodial role, but Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney dropped those charges at Davis’ plea hearing in Bedford Circuit Court.
Stickney said Bedford Social Services workers and law enforcement received complaints in May 2018 that a Davis had touched a teenage girl inappropriately over the past year to year-and-a-half.
When confronted about his actions, Davis apologized, said he was lonely and claimed he didn’t remember what happened, according to Stickney.
Davis’ attorney, Aaron Houchens, had nothing in addition to say after Stickney read what the evidence would’ve been in a trial.
Davis will remain out of jail on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced March 6.
