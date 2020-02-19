Bedford press conference

A 21-year-old Bedford man has been arrested in connection with last month’s fire at the old Bedford Middle School, officials announced Wednesday.

Daniel Jared Flint was taken into custody Friday and charged Wednesday with arson, ending a nearly monthlong investigation into the fire.

The blaze tore through the school in the early morning hours of Jan. 23, destroying much of the interior and jeopardizing plans to transform the building into apartments.

Investigators developed Flint as a suspect after his mother notified Flint’s parole officers that her son had told her he set the fire, according to court records filed in Bedford Circuit Court.

In an interview with police, Flint admitted to setting the blaze, according to the records.

“Daniel went on to say that he set fire to the middle school building because he hated the building and wanted it to burn,” Inv. D.J. Blackford wrote in a search warrant affidavit.

Flint has a history of criminal activity. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to attempted felony property damage, possessing a gun as a person who’s been involuntary admitted to a facility or outpatient treatment and two counts of shooting a gun into an occupied vehicle.

