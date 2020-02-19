Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have 0 remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article. We offer readers 10 free articles every 30 days, and you have remaining. Want more? Support local journalism and subscribe today with our special low introductory rate of $2.95/month.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A 21-year-old Bedford man has been arrested in connection with last month’s fire at the old Bedford Middle School, officials announced Wednesday.
Daniel Jared Flint was taken into custody Friday and charged Wednesday with arson, ending a nearly monthlong investigation into the fire.
The blaze tore through the school in the early morning hours of Jan. 23, destroying much of the interior and jeopardizing plans to transform the building into apartments.
Investigators developed Flint as a suspect after his mother notified Flint’s parole officers that her son had told her he set the fire, according to court records filed in Bedford Circuit Court.
In an interview with police, Flint admitted to setting the blaze, according to the records.
“Daniel went on to say that he set fire to the middle school building because he hated the building and wanted it to burn,” Inv. D.J. Blackford wrote in a search warrant affidavit.
Flint has a history of criminal activity. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to attempted felony property damage, possessing a gun as a person who’s been involuntary admitted to a facility or outpatient treatment and two counts of shooting a gun into an occupied vehicle.
Photos: Fire at former Bedford Middle School
HTML | Facebook post: Moneta Fire Dept on Bedford Middle School fire
Bedford Middle School fire p1 - 2018 file photo
HTML | Twitter post: Bedford Fire Dept on Bedford Middle School fire
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.