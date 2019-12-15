BEDFORD — A recently formed group advocating for affordable housing is educating Bedford County residents about their rights and responsibilities as tenants.
The Bedford Housing Coalition — a group working to strengthen relationships between landlords and tenants in Bedford County — met with more than a dozen local tenants and representatives of several service organizations during a workshop on Thursday that addressed tenant rights and responsibilities under Virginia law and their rights during the eviction process.
The coalition, which formed in July, is made up of representatives of the Bedford Housing Authority, Bedford Christian Ministries, Lake Christian Ministries and the Bedford County Department of Social Services.
The group is the result of a 2018 community needs assessment done by the Centra Health Foundation that identified affordable housing as a major concern in Bedford County for 30% of people that responded to the survey. The Bedford Area Resource Council’s subcommittee on housing formed the coalition to address housing needs for residents.
According to the coalition’s Facebook page, its mission is to improve affordable housing for low-income residents, help young families looking for starter homes and provide home repair assistance for elderly and disabled residents. The coalition is starting with rental housing in Bedford County.
“I think as a coalition we are doing what we set out to do” said Houston Crum, a member of the coalition. “We are working to improve landlord and tenants relations.”
The group held its first workshop in September with attorneys from the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley who discussed new laws favorable to tenants. On Thursday, members of the Lynchburg Community Action Group (Lyn-CAG) — a nonprofit agency that works with the economically disadvantaged — discussed tenant rights and responsibilities under the new laws.
“The main thing I tell landlords and tenants is that we all have to live in this world together,” said Denise Crews, Lyn-CAG’s director of Housing Counseling Services. “Everyone has rights and both sides have to respect the rights of the other party.”
One of the new laws protecting tenants — enacted Oct. 1 — requires written leases instead of verbal ones. If a verbal agreement was present before the law was enacted, the courts recognize the agreement as a 12-month lease where rent is due on the first of the month and is considered late after the fifth of the month; a security deposit can be no more than two months rent; and only a reasonable late fee can be charged after the fifth of the month.
Crews said the new law is beneficial to both tenants and landlords because terms under a verbal agreement often can be disputed in court.
“I tell people to get it in writing, get it in writing and get it in writing,” Crews said. “I can’t emphasize that enough. If you have a written lease then everything is spelled out.”
Crews also encouraged tenants to read the terms of their lease before signing it.
“People get excited about their new home and forget to read over the lease closely,” Crews said. “Make sure you read all of it and if there is something you don’t understand then ask about it.”
Crews and Lyn-CAG Housing Counselor Vanita Robinson provided attendees of Thursday’s workshop with additional tips for being a responsible tenant, including:
» never withhold rent during a dispute with your landlord;
» pay your bills first;
» keep a paper trail;
» think about your health and safety; and
» treat your neighbors as you would want to be treated.
“Being a good tenant is just as important as being a good landlord,” Crews said. “If you follow these guidelines, they will help you to maintain a good relationship with your landlord.”
Crews said one of the most important tips discussed Thursday was keeping thorough documentation of payments made to a landlord and documenting damages in the property.
“I can’t tell people enough how important that is,” Crews said. “You have to keep a paper trail in case your landlord claims they did not receive the rent. People say ‘cash is king’ until someone else claims they never received it. If you are paying in cash, make sure you get a receipt and hold on to it because you never know when you might need proof.”
Robinson added tenants need to keep good communication with landlords to maintain a decent relationship.
“If you know you are going to be late on your rent you need to tell your landlord before the fifth of the month when it will be late,” Robinson said. “Don’t wait to tell them when something is broken. Communicating with your landlord can often resolve things so they don’t have to go to court. Some people get paid every two weeks and go to their landlord and work something out where they can pay half the rent one paycheck and half with the other. If you go and talk to your landlord they may work with you.”
Crews also stressed the importance of tenants respecting the property.
“Treat that property ... as if it were your own,” Crews said. “Treat it like you own it and make sure you report damages to your landlord, even if it is something you will be responsible for. You need to respect that property because it does belong to someone else and your landlord will appreciate you doing that.”
Crum said the Bedford Housing Coalition is planning to hold additional workshops for landlords and tenants in 2020.
“I think we are off to a good start but we need to keep it up and get this information out to more people,” Crum said. “There are a lot of people out there that need to know these things.”
