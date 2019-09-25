BEDFORD — A recently formed group advocating for affordable housing is working to strengthen the relationships between landlords and tenants in Bedford County.
The Bedford Housing Coalition met with about two dozen residents who rent out properties in Bedford County to discuss new state laws that will go into effect Oct. 1 that are more favorable to tenants.
"We recognize that there are a lot of rental properties in Bedford County," said Houston Crum, a member of the coalition. "Entering into a rental agreement is a risky proposition, and we are working to improve landlord and tenants relations."
The Bedford Housing Coalition, which formed in July, is made up of representatives from organizations including the Bedford Housing Authority, Bedford Christian Ministries, Lake Christian Ministries and the Bedford County Department of Social Services.
The group is the result of a 2018 community needs assessment done by the Centra Health Foundation that identified affordable housing as a major concern in Bedford County for 30% of people that responded to a survey issued by Centra. The Bedford Area Resource Council's subcommittee on housing formed the coalition to address housing needs for residents.
According to the coalition's Facebook page, its mission is to improve affordable housing for low-income residents, help young families looking for starter homes and provide home repair assistance for elderly and disabled residents. The coalition is starting with rental housing in Bedford County.
"We don't want high numbers of evictions like we are seeing in Lynchburg," Crum said. Lynchburg averages about three cases a day that rule in favor of eviction.
Crum — who works with Bedford Christian Ministries — said his organization provides assistance to residents who often need help paying their rent.
"The first question I ask them is what is their relationship with their landlord," Crum said. "Have they talked to them about the money they owe? We want better relationships between landlords and tenants because I understand that landlords want to get paid and tenants don't want to get evicted."
Attorneys from the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley were at the coalition's meeting Tuesday at Bedford Central Library to discuss new laws going into effect next week that protect renters from unlawful evictions or fees.
"Most of our clients would not have an attorney if not for us," said David Beidler, the organization's general counsel and executive director. "Our legal system doesn't always work the way it is supposed to, and we are trying to make sure that our clients have equal access to representation."
Beidler said a majority of the clients the organization represents in cases involving legal disputes with landlords are single mothers.
"If they are evicted, it is not only the mother being thrown out but also minor children," he said. "We don't want to see that happen."
One of the new laws protecting tenants — which were approved by the Virginia General Assembly — requires written leases instead of verbal leases. Beidler said if a verbal agreement is present, the courts will recognize a verbal agreement as a 12-month lease where rent is due on the first of the month and is considered late after the fifth of the month; a security deposit can be no more than two months rent; and only a reasonable late fee can be charged after the fifth of the month.
"Unfortunately the world isn't a smile and a handshake anymore," Beidler said. "Written leases will help protect you as landlords as well as tenants."
Several of the landlords at Tuesday's meeting questioned what the courts would consider to be a reasonable late fee.
"Credit cards are charging 36%," one man said. "How do we know what is reasonable?"
Beidler said most judges that hear cases involving landlords and tenants consider 10% of the monthly rent to be reasonable.
"The General Assembly hasn't set an amount on that yet but most judges agree with 10%," Beidler said. "I have represented clients whose landlords were charging that much on the sixth of the month and then up to $5 a day after that, which would add up over time and the clients could not catch up."
Another new law requires landlords to submit a proper termination notice to the courts as evidence for a judge to terminate a lease.
"You must submit a five-day pay or quit notice to the tenant and the court has to have proof of that," Beidler said. "Judges take vacation like everyone else or get sick and another judge may be filling in that doesn't typically hear these types of cases. With this law, proof is established that you gave the tenants a chance to pay what they owed and the judge can see that."
Other laws going into effect Oct. 1 include a tenant's right to ask for attorney fees in cases involving poor housing conditions and an extended right of redemption, which gives them more opportunities to catch up on payments and continue living at the residence even if the landlord wishes to terminate the lease.
Several of the landlords at Tuesday's meeting expressed concerns that the new laws do not offer protection to the rights of property owners.
"The laws are all on the side of tenants," one man said. "The landlords don't have any rights."
Beidler said the laws are needed to protect tenants from unreasonable fees and unlawful eviction.
"These laws protect people from unscrupulous landlords who take advantage of people," he said. "They were not written to infringe on the rights of landlords that are honest."
Crum said the Bedford Housing Coalition will make the new laws available on its Facebook page and will continue to work with both landlords and tenants in Bedford County.
"You all have given us a lot to think about as a coalition," Crum said at the end of the meeting. "There has been a lot of energy in this room today and even if a lot of it was negative energy, it gives us something to start. We have some good clients that need help and we have some deadbeats too. We will try to work with both sides to see if we can make things better."
