The four Bedford County firefighters injured in a blaze at 2560 Joppa Mill Road on Saturday evening have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, according to a statement released Monday from the county’s Department of Fire Rescue.
All four firefighters “are expected to make full recoveries and return to active duty,” the release said. “There is no set date for the date of their return, as the severity of their injuries varied but they will all be allowed to return, once they have been cleared by their physicians and by their chain of command.”
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, as is an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a “mayday” which prompted the incident commander to dispatch a Rapid Intervention Team to find the firefighters, some of whom attacked the fire in the basement and on the first floor. The crew on the first floor reported poor visibility and high heat and decided to back up and reposition. Shortly thereafter, the “mayday” was declared.
Bedford County has requested the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office assist in its investigation. Monday’s release also stated the initial assessment by Lynchburg Fire Marshal Thomas Goode is that the fire “was accidental in nature and caused by an overloaded circuit.”
