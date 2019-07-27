BEDFORD — Firefighters and paramedics in Bedford will soon have a place of their own to lift weights and to run on the treadmill.
For the past two months, first responders in the town have worked to transform an old garage at the Bedford Rescue Station once used for storage into a new gymnasium.
The gym, which officials hope to complete in the next two weeks, will sit on the building’s ground floor, just below the sleeping quarters of the career medics stationed there 24/7. It will also be a short walk for the volunteer firefighters posted next door.
Bedford County Fire and Rescue Chief Jack Jones said the gym will give first responders a convenient location to exercise, an important resource for a profession that sees more on-duty deaths from cardiac-related issues than any other cause.
According to a study published last year in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the majority of firefighters who die from cardiac arrest suffered from coronary artery disease — a narrowing of the heart’s arteries — or other structural abnormalities, including an enlarged heart.
“If we can end up getting in here and just keeping everybody physically fit then … we’re going to be much more productive,” John “Roc” Moore, a firefighter who has helped lead the construction project, said of the gym. “We won't have to worry about funerals, we won't have to worry about losing people and we won't have to worry about coming up with staff because we have people that are physically fit and ready to do the job.”
The garage bay, which is too small to hold an ambulance, was long due for a remodeling, Jones said.
“It was dark, musty and decrepit,” he said.
After discussion with Brad Creasey, the chief of the town’s volunteer fire department, the two decided to partner to turn the old storage room into a gym for career county officials and volunteer firefighters serving in the town.
“With the two facilities next door to each other it only made sense for the town and county to join efforts,” Creasey said in an email. “We’ve both promoted firefighter wellness and fitness for some time through annual medical examinations but neither had the space or equipment to provide a workout room like this until now.”
Virtually all of the construction work has been completed by firefighters and medics, keeping costs low, Jones said.
Moore, who runs a small construction business when he's not fighting fires, built the gym's newly painted walls and installed rubber flooring. There are plans to outfit the gym with LED lighting and an air conditioning unit, as well as foam boards to hide wiring in the ceiling.
The gym has already acquired a pair of bench presses, about 600 pounds of weights, a stationary bike and a treadmill. Moore said officials are now working to purchase a cage rack, rowing machines and dumbbell set.
The fire department recently won $3,000 worth of equipment from a not-for-profit organization that promotes fitness among first responders, according to Creasey. Other equipment has been donated to the county and the volunteer fire department.
Drew Mitchell, a career paramedic firefighter assigned to the Bedford station, has already used some of the new equipment, including a "BlastMask," which simulates the sensation of breathing through an air-tank. The work-outs have quickly become a regular part of his daily routine, he said.
"I feel a lot better each day," he said. "And if I don't work out, I feel like I have left something that day."
Jones estimated the total cost of the gym will run just under $10,000, but he argued the benefits will be invaluable.
“We're going to go home in a better frame of mind and, perhaps, we're going home a little more physically fit," he said.