A Bedford County woman was arrested after a stabbing Wednesday that left a man in critical condition, authorities said.
Kathryn Hudson was charged with malicious wounding in connection with the incident, in which the victim suffered injuries to his face, neck and back, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said dispatchers responded to the area of Shingle Block Road in Bedford after receiving a call that a woman had stabbed a man multiple times in the woods.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman matching the description given by the caller and were able to take her into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.
Hudson is held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.
