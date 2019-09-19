BEDFORD — Charges against a Bedford County man accused of shooting two family members after an argument about car manufacturers will go before a grand jury, a judge determined Wednesday.
Mark Edwin Turner, 56, faces two counts of malicious wounding, possessing a firearm as a nonviolent felon and using a firearm in a felony. He appeared in Bedford General District Court for his preliminary hearing, in which a judge decides if there’s enough evidence in his case to submit it to a higher court. Turner was free on bond, since he was granted it in June on appeal.
William Bailey, whose mother is Turner’s fiancée, testified Wednesday that he and his then-girlfriend were at his mother’s house on Shepherd Lane the night of April 22 for an Easter celebration. Having recently bought a Chevrolet, he said he got into an argument about the merits of Chevy versus Ford with Turner, who has a Mustang.
He characterized the argument as banter akin to that over sports teams and said it died down eventually.
Later that night, when Bailey was getting ready to leave with his then-girlfriend, he said Turner sparked up an argument again. Bailey said he was outside hugging his mother and wishing her goodbye when Turner stabbed her below her bottom with a knife. Bailey said he didn’t see a Turner with a knife prior to that point and thought the stab might’ve been meant for him, but his mother was in the way.
After the stabbing occurred, Bailey said Turner argued with him — though he wasn’t sure whether it was leftover from their previous argument over cars — and his mother asked Bailey to “just leave.” Turner then went back into the house to get a gun, which he brought back onto the porch, cursing at Bailey.
Bailey said Turner pointed the gun at him, inches from his face. He pushed the gun away, but Turner fired and Bailey was hit in the left arm. He said he woke up on the ground with the injury and saw his mother bleeding on the ground. Turner ran inside the house after the shooting, he said.
In a previous hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said Turner shot Bailey’s mother five times, leaving her with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Turner after more than two hours of negotiations, since he had barricaded himself inside the house.
During questioning from attorneys, Bailey said he had about three beers that night and saw Turner drinking beer and “a good amount” of moonshine. Nance previously said Turner appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” during negotiations with law enforcement.
Defense attorney Brad Lindsay cross-examined Bailey but didn’t present any argument on why General District Judge Stephanie Maddox shouldn’t have certified his client’s four charges.
The next grand jury convenes in Bedford Circuit Court in October. Turner remains out of jail on bond.
