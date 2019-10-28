Leading up to the Nov. 5 election, Bedford County sheriff candidates — Mike Miller, a Bedford County Sheriff’s Office captain; Tim Hayden, a Bedford County Sheriff’s Office captain; and James Kirkland, a Bedford County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler — answered a few questions from The News & Advance to give voters insight into their campaigns.
Q: Why do you want to be sheriff?
Miller: "I want to be sheriff because I have a love for this community that I have lived in my entire life and for the men and women of the sheriff’s office. The last 35 years of service to this community at the sheriff’s office have taught me many valuable lessons and I have met some truly incredible people who have guided and inspired me through the years. Because of those lessons and people, I feel I am the most qualified and prepared person to take over when Sheriff Mike Brown leaves. He allowed me to gain enormous amounts of experience in a profession I love that I want to continue to utilize and develop into the future."
Hayden: "Law enforcement and public service are very important to me. A sheriff's role is an important one and I believe my 34 years of experience and knowledge of our county and its citizens make me the right person to lead this office going forward into the future."
Kirkland: "I want to be sheriff to support the men and women of the department and the citizens of Bedford County. I will be a sheriff that's out in the community interacting with people and working with my deputies."
Q: What distinguishes you from the other candidates?
Miller: "First is that I am the only Republican in the race at this point. Beyond that, I believe that my knowledge of the community and department as well as my experience in how they all work together is what distinguishes me from the other candidates. I feel that the varied positions I have held over the years dealing with personnel and budget and operational aspects, gives me a better understanding of the 'big picture' and what all it takes to efficiently and effectively deliver top quality law enforcement services to the Bedford community."
Hayden: "In 34 years of service, I have worked every division of the sheriff's office. I have a broad understanding of each division and what best serves our citizens and what doesn't. I also understand that right now the citizens of Bedford County want a community Sheriff, not a political figure. I am running as an Independent because the sheriff should not be a Republican or a Democrat. The sheriff should represent everyone in the county. Our citizens want their interest to be put first and, if elected, I will put the citizens of Bedford County and their best interest first. I am the only one that is seen at the schools on a regular basis, whether it's doing the early morning car rider lines at all the schools with the staff, parents and kids; being there when a crisis occurs; or just stopping in. Last, and most important, I'm respected and can be trusted."
Kirkland: "I am a United States Army veteran and have a 'lead from the front' approach. I will not ask my deputies to do something that I will not do. I have continued my training throughout my career and that training has been focused on law enforcement duties."
Q: What do you think is the most important skill of being a good sheriff?
Miller: "The ability to connect with people, both the citizens of the county and the employees at the sheriff’s office, is one of the most important skills to possess. However, possessing the knowledge and connections to work in the many levels of local government is essential to getting the resources, whether it be financial or technological, that are needed to train and retain deputies and give them the equipment needed to do their job is probably the most important."
Hayden: "A sheriff has to make crucial decisions that can affect the lives of many. A sheriff also makes important decisions in reference to men and women that work for the office and serve the citizens. So I think the best skill that a sheriff can have is the ability of listening. A sheriff has to listen to the community and the men and women of the sheriff's office and not show favoritism, treating everyone the same."
Kirkland: "Listening. Listening to your department and community and then addressing those issues and concerns."
Q: Assess the recent performance of the sheriff’s office and, if elected, would you keep it on the same direction or change course?
Miller: "I believe that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has some of the best and brightest women and men in the state working for it. I have a great respect for the course that Sheriff Mike Brown has put the agency on and there are many aspects that I would like to see continue and grow. However, I feel that there are some changes that will need to be made moving forward in organizational structure and accountability that I plan to begin working on immediately. I feel that my extensive knowledge of the budget and budgetary process gives me the unique ability to more effectively reallocate financial resources to best meet the needs of the agency and the community we serve."
Hayden: "We currently have a lot of great individuals working for our citizens at the sheriff's office and I think there are many good examples of programs that we currently have and use that are the right ones for our citizens and their safety. I do feel there are things we can improve upon as we move forward. We do a lot of good things currently, but there is definitely room for improvement. That's what my supporters expect from me in moving this department into the future."
Kirkland: "The department is not operating at its fullest potential. If elected, I will change course and focus on reaching the highest standards so that the men and women of the department can serve and protect the community and be proud to be a part of a great organization. We will focus on training, fitness and community relations."
Q: What is biggest need of the sheriff’s office now and what would you do to fill that need?
Miller: "I believe the biggest need for the sheriff’s office is the pay disparity of our deputies. The fact that jurisdictions surrounding us can offer several thousands of dollars more in salary hurts in both the recruitment and retention of highly qualified and trained personnel. When one of them can simply drive a few more minutes down the road and get paid more for doing the same type and amount of work, facing the same challenges and dangers inherent to this profession, why would they not? In order to keep those that we spend thousands of dollars and hours in training and draw more talented and intelligent people to our agency, we have to pay them more."
Hayden: "The biggest needs for our sheriff's office now is better staffing and the fix would be utilizing the men and women that we have effectively until more can fill the empty positions; and management of the budget more efficiently as opposed to wasteful spending. The department also needs to be more community involved with the citizens."
Kirkland: "Manpower is the biggest issue we have. I plan to convert some administration positions to deputy positions. Hopefully trading at least four administrative positions will get me six to eight deputy positions. We need more people in the community, not the office. The census that is coming out may help us obtain more positions and I will address my concerns with the Board of Supervisors about call volumes and manpower issues."
