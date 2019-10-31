Would-be sheriffs be warned: if your job involves federal money, campaigning in a government-issued uniform is strictly off-limits.
That’s the lesson Capt. Mike Miller, a longtime official at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office who is hoping to win election to the top job next week, learned after a federal watchdog determined he was in violation of the Hatch Act — a Depression-era law prohibiting federal employees from engaging in politics while on the job.
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, the watchdog that prosecutes Hatch Act violations, has instructed Miller to no longer appear at campaign events in uniform. He also was forced to delete social media posts and reprint campaign material that had showed his badge and other sheriff's office insignia.
“When it came to my attention, we acted on it very swiftly and I was able to come into compliance,” Miller, a Republican, said. “I was not familiar with this part of the law.”
Though Miller is an employee of a local government, watchdog officials determined he must abide by the federal law because he manages a highway safety program which is, in part, funded by federal dollars.
The watchdog agency, which launched its investigation after receiving a complaint, warned Miller this past summer that he was violating the Hatch Act. He has since abided by the law’s stipulations, according to the agency.
“Because Captain Miller took steps to come into compliance with the Hatch Act, OSC is closing this matter without further action,” Erica Hamrick, deputy chief of the Hatch Act Unit, wrote in an Aug. 22 letter to the individual who filed the complaint. “Captain Miller has been advised that should he again engage in prohibited political activity, OSC will consider it a knowing and willful violation of the law that could result in disciplinary action.”
Hatch Act violations are not a criminal matter but an administrative one, meaning flouting the law could cost an employee their job. According to OSC policies, if the watchdog believes disciplinary action is necessary they can bring the case before an independent, quasi-judicial federal agency to rule on the matter.
In Miller’s case, the watchdog was satisfied with a warning and has stopped short of pursuing any punishment. A spokesperson for the Office of Special Counsel did not return requests for comment.
It is unclear who filed the complaint against Miller. A copy of a letter sent by the federal watchdog to the complainant was provided anonymously to The News & Advance with identifying information redacted. Generally, OSC investigations and their outcomes are kept private.
Miller said he believed the complaint was made in an effort to discredit his campaign in the run up to Tuesday's election.
“I think what the voters need to understand is that this was a mistake,” Miller said. “I didn't know about it but once I did, I immediately had it fixed.”
Miller is not the only sheriff candidate in Bedford County who has faced a Hatch Act-related investigation.
A similar probe by the watchdog agency found Capt. Tim Hayden, Miller’s colleague and an opponent in the race to replace retiring Sheriff Mike Brown, is not subject to the law and is free to continue campaigning in uniform.
The difference between Miller and Hayden? Hayden's job duties do not involve handling federal money.
“As you are aware, OSC recently confirmed that your salary is entirely funded by state or county sources and that you have no duties in connection with federally funded activities,” Hamrick wrote in a letter to Hayden on Oct. 15. “Therefore, OSC concluded that you are not covered by the Hatch Act, and the law does not prohibit you from being a candidate for sheriff, campaigning in uniform, or using your official title during your candidacy.”
James Kirkland, a veteran Bedford County deputy who also is on the ballot next week, said he has not been investigated by the watchdog office and that he believes he is exempt from the law because he receives no federal funds. Both Kirkland and Hayden are running as independents.
Hayden said the law has sown confusion in the race and created an unfair playing field by giving advantages to some candidates but not others.
“If [Miller] can't wear his uniform to boost his campaign,” Hayden said of the law, “we shouldn't be able to do it either.”
