A Bedford County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon, but no children were injured.
The crash happened at 4:17 p.m. on Bold Branch Road, east of Feldspar Road, according to Virginia State Police.
Police said a 1999 Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line and struck the school bus. The Jeep driver was charged with reckless driving.
Although three children were on the bus, they were not injured, and no other injuries were reported.
