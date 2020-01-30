BEDFORD — Members of the Bedford County School Board and Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Thursday discussed options for the future of the division’s elementary schools.
The two boards held a joint meeting Thursday to discuss Bedford County's five-year, $57 million capital improvement plan for county-owned facilities, equipment and vehicles.
"It's based on life cycle replacement of assets," Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said. "We want to stay ahead of things breaking down or falling into disrepair."
Mac Duis, Bedford County Public Schools' chief operations officer, presented some of the findings of a facility condition assessment of all 13 elementary schools in Bedford County — which was conducted in 2019 by Warrenton-based Downey & Scott LLC — to assess the condition of elementary schools in the county.
"We felt the middle and high schools were in pretty good shape,” Duis said. “It was time to turn our attention to the elementary schools, which needed some attention.”
According to the assessment, only six of the 13 elementary schools in Bedford County — Bedford, Big Island, Forest, Goodview, Montvale and Thomas Jefferson — partially or fully comply with current building codes and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The remaining seven schools — Bedford Primary School, New London Academy and Boonsboro, Huddleston, Moneta, Otter River and Stewartsville elementary schools — do not comply with current building codes and the ADA.
Duis said the study included a number of recommendations based on projected growth in Bedford County and the current capacities of the schools in the Forest, Liberty and Staunton River zones.
"These recommendations give us options on how Bedford County wants to accommodate this projected growth," Duis said.
One of the options discussed Thursday included consolidating Moneta and Huddleston elementary schools and constructing a new 100,000-square-foot, 650-seat capacity school, at an estimated cost of $39.1 million; renovating Moneta Elementary School, at an estimated cost of $8 million; and renovating Huddleston Elementary School, at an estimated cost of $8.6 million.
Members of both boards voiced concern during the meeting about the cost of a new school and the effect school closings have on residents in those areas.
"What we experienced when the schools in Thaxton and Body Camp closed was terrible," District 1 Supervisor Mickey Johnson said. "We really should not be looking to close any more schools."
District 5 School Board Representative Georgia Hairston agreed.
"Smaller schools are the heart of the community," Hairston said. "I was at Otter River Elementary for nine years and I can tell you that school was the heart of that community."
District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis questioned the need to build a new facility when the county could renovate the existing facilities for less than half the cost.
"Are these schools in disarray?" Davis asked. "It doesn't make much sense to build a new school for $40 million when it would cost $16 million to fix the ones we have and everyone wants to keep."
District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott suggested the county might consider reopening the former Body Camp Elementary School.
"Have you considered bring Body Camp back online?" Scott asked Duis during the meeting. "It would be cheaper to take a shell of a building and fix it up rather than build a new school."
Another option discussed Thursday included repurposing Bedford Primary School for adaptive reuse and building a 24,000-square-foot addition onto Bedford Elementary with room for additional student capacity, at an estimated cost of $8.4 million; or renovating Bedford Primary for an estimated cost of $10.8 million. Members of both boards again voiced concerns about any potential school closings.
"There has been talk for the past 10 years about closing Bedford Primary and moving Central Office over there," District 7 Supervisor Tammy Parker said. "We do not need to be discussing closing that school."
District 6 School Board Representative Susan Kirby agreed.
"I agree with you Tammy and talk of closing that school is what got me into this fight," Kirby said. "However, there does need to be some discussion on getting that school a gymnasium because they are the only school without one and those kids need a place to exercise and play."
District 4 Supervisor and board Chairman John Sharp said the two boards should continue to discuss the issue during the upcoming budget cycle.
"I don't think this is something we can decide tonight because we are just getting this information," Sharp said. "I think you guys [school board] need to decide what direction you want to go and then we can talk about how we can possibly finance the projects."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.