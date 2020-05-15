Public high schools in Bedford County will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on May 30, but officials in the division remain committed to holding in-person ceremonies when it is safe to do so.
Graduates at the division’s three high schools will be able to submit a slide for a slideshow presentation that includes their picture and plans for the future. Students also are encouraged to submit a 10-second video to be included in the virtual ceremonies.
The division will broadcast the ceremonies on Saturday, May 30, which would have been the schools’ traditional graduation day. Division spokesperson Ryan Edwards said the platform on which the ceremonies will be streamed has not yet been established.
At the Bedford County School Board meeting Thursday, Karen Woodford, chief learning officer for the division, said the division is committed to holding in-person graduations in the future.
“We will continue to monitor the phases of reopening that Governor Northam is sharing with us,” Woodford said. “We are looking at a traditional graduation in mid- to late-summer.”
Woodford said the division is looking at several different dates and venues, and hopes to have in-person graduations as soon as state and health officials say it is safe to hold gatherings of more than 100 people. Woodford said the division is mostly looking at indoor venues, given the potential for heat over the summer, and venues large enough to not have to limit the amount of people students can invite to attend.
“Our goal right now is to try to be as traditional as possible to give our graduates an equal opportunity for graduation as our other students have had in years before,” Woodford said.
