BEDFORD — The Bedford County Nursing Home has hired a new administrator following the former administrator's resignation in July.
Roanoke native Paul Poff started work at the County Farm Road facility on Thursday, according to a news release issued by Bedford County.
“I am proud to be joining the team at Bedford County Nursing Home," Poff said. "Throughout my years as an administrator, I have always heard positive statements concerning the facility and I look forward to building upon the great reputation it has earned.”
Poff is replacing former Bedford County Nursing Home Administrator Sue Ellen Clark, who left to take a similar position in Salem.
“Bedford County has been a dynamic growing and learning opportunity," Clark said in the news release. "I am thankful for the many successes that were able to come to fruition that directly benefited both the staff and residents.”
“Paul brings leadership qualities consistent with the positive and transparent culture we are creating in Bedford County”, said County Administrator Robert Hiss. “He respects and appreciates his employees and has a track record of creating effective teams who will put resident care as the first priority. He also brings a noticeable passion and enthusiasm for this profession that rubs off on those who interact with him.”
Poff earned his bachelors degree in management and leadership from Bluefield College and began his medical career as a licensed physical therapist. Poff later served in administrative roles at facilities throughout Central Virginia including Autumn Care of Altavista; Curis/Accordius Health Roanoke; and Heritage Hall in Blacksburg.
"I'm from this region and have worked in this region my entire career," Poff said. "This is my home and staying in this area was one of the things that attracted me to this position."
The Bedford County Nursing Home is the only local government-owned and operated nursing home facility in Virginia that still reports to the Board of Supervisors through the county administrator. Poff said the dedication of Bedford County officials to continue operation of the nursing home also led him to seek the administrator position.
"This facility is a great contribution to the citizens in the area," Poff said. "It is a tradition in Bedford County that people are proud of."
Poff's hire comes a little more than a month after Clark told the Board of Supervisors the nursing home — which has a 90-bed capacity — cannot accept new patients due to a staffing shortage.
According to county staff reports, the Bedford County Nursing Home currently employs 38 certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and registered nurses and contracts an additional 22 nurses from outside agencies to supplement its staff. According to staff reports, about 35 CNAs and nurses are needed to provide the appropriate level of care each day to the 85 residents at the facility.
In June, the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a series of incentives to help fill some of the almost 50 available full- and part-time nursing positions at the facility.
Staffing shortages are "an industry-wide problem right now and not an isolated problem here," Poff said. "I think the leadership in Bedford County have taken steps to address that issue and I think we are going to be able to recruit people that take pride in working at a facility that gives back so much to the community."
A public hearing is set for Aug. 12, during which the supervisors are expected to set the rate for rooms at the nursing home. The board is required to hold a public hearing on rate changes at the County Farm Road facility because it is one of three “enterprise” operations — meaning it is funded through charges rather supported by the taxpayer-supported county general fund.
According to reports, the facility’s administration recommends the cost of non-private rooms increase from $239 to $244 per day; private rooms with shared bathrooms increase from $244 to $249 per day; and private rooms increase from $249 to $254 per day.
If approved, the average daily room charge would be $249 — a 2% increase from the current average of $244. According to county reports, the proposed increase would generate an estimated $40,000 per year in additional revenue for the nursing home. The proposed increase is needed to cover rising operating expenses and bring the nursing home’s rates closer to competing facilities in the area.