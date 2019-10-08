BEDFORD — Amanda Kaufman — the deputy city manager for the city of Marion, Iowa — has been named Bedford County’s next deputy county administrator, filling a position that has been vacant for more than a year.
Kaufman will be replacing former Deputy County Administrator Reid Wodicka, who left the county in May 2018 to take a position with the city of Lynchburg. Kaufman’s first day with the county will be Nov. 6.
“It is an honor to have the opportunity to serve as Bedford County’s next deputy county administrator,” Kaufman said in an interview. “Bedford County has a lot to offer and is experiencing significant growth. I am ready to take the next step in my career by joining an organization with a larger scope, both in geographical and organizational size.”
Kaufman has served with the city of Marion since 2012. Prior to her position with the city, Kaufman participated in the International City/County Managers Association’s (ICMA) Local Government Management Fellow program in the city of Olathe, Kansas. Kaufman was awarded the 2016 Emerging Leader Award for the Iowa City/County Management Association and the ICMA Early Career Leadership Award in 2014.
“Amanda is a welcome addition to our leadership team,” Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said in a news release. “She has a passion for citizen service and a record of implementing best practices. Her diligent work ethic has resulted in achieving many significant accomplishments while in Marion, and that breadth of experience will translate well to Bedford County.
“I am honored to have someone join our organization with such uniquely positioned talents,” Hiss said. “She has an ability to collaborate and a drive to engender trust and confidence through purposeful communication.”
Kaufman earned her bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from Winona State University in Minnesota and her masters degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
“I fell in love with the southeastern United States when I was going to school in North Carolina,” Kaufman said. “That was one of the things that drew me to this position. I am excited to get back to the southeast and can’t wait to join the Bedford County community.”
Kaufman said she is excited to work on a number of ongoing projects and initiatives currently underway in Bedford County.
“Between now and November I will be having a number of conversations with the county’s administration to figure out how we will divide up the workload on these projects,” she said. “I’m really excited to get started because the county has wonderful leadership and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.”
Bedford County also announced Matthew Fleming — Director of Information Technology at Thomas Road Baptist Church — has been named Bedford County’s next chief information officer. Fleming will begin work with the county Oct. 15.
“Matthew has an innate ability to accomplish difficult assignments through perseverance, proper planning, business acumen and effective communication,” Hiss said in a news release. “He has a thorough understanding of how information technology resources are integral to advancing the organization and serving our taxpayers.”
Fleming — who has a bachelor’s degree in business from Liberty University — worked for nine years at Liberty University and was the assistant director of IT for Research and Development.
“I have worked for K-12, higher education, medical, private enterprise and nonprofits but have never had the pleasure of working with local government,” Fleming said in the release. “I am very excited to enter a new chapter in my career by coming to work with Bedford County.”
