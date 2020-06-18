Graduation Garden 01

Signs honoring graduating seniors dot the lawn at the old Bedford Middle School in Bedford on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

 photos by Taylor Irby/the news & advance

Bedford County Public Schools announced Thursday that the 2020 graduation ceremonies for its three high schools will be on Saturday, June 27, at Impact Church in Forest.

While many area high schools changed the format of their graduations in May and June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bedford County Public Schools postponed its ceremonies, hoping to hold an in-person ceremony when safe. Thursday's announcement said the graduations will be non-traditional, drive-in ceremonies where each graduate is allowed only one car for themselves and their guests because of limited parking space.

The Liberty High School ceremony will be at 8 a.m., followed by Staunton River High School's ceremony at 11 a.m. and Jefferson Forest High School's ceremony at 2 p.m. Parking will begin 45 minutes prior to each ceremony's start time.

The division said the plan is based off the governor's current reopening phases and limitations to large group gatherings. If those restrictions change before June 27, alternative plans will be announced. Principals at each school will make final graduation decisions by Wednesday, the announcement said.

