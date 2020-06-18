Bedford County Public Schools announced Thursday that the 2020 graduation ceremonies for its three high schools will be on Saturday, June 27, at Impact Church in Forest.
While many area high schools changed the format of their graduations in May and June because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bedford County Public Schools postponed its ceremonies, hoping to hold an in-person ceremony when safe. Thursday's announcement said the graduations will be non-traditional, drive-in ceremonies where each graduate is allowed only one car for themselves and their guests because of limited parking space.
The Liberty High School ceremony will be at 8 a.m., followed by Staunton River High School's ceremony at 11 a.m. and Jefferson Forest High School's ceremony at 2 p.m. Parking will begin 45 minutes prior to each ceremony's start time.
The division said the plan is based off the governor's current reopening phases and limitations to large group gatherings. If those restrictions change before June 27, alternative plans will be announced. Principals at each school will make final graduation decisions by Wednesday, the announcement said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.