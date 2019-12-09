BEDFORD — The Bedford County Board of Supervisors declared Bedford County a Second Amendment sanctuary on Monday during a meeting attended by more than 1,000 residents who came to voice concerns their gun rights will be infringed by Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic legislators in January.
The resolution — which was unanimously approved by the board of supervisors to the applause of those in attendance at Liberty High School — is the latest in a growing number of counties in Virginia passing resolutions in support of the Second Amendment rights of residents. Appomattox, Pittsylvania, Carroll and Campbell counties already passed similar resolutions, and the Nelson County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on its own resolution tonight following a rally Monday night.
“I think we all are on the same page here tonight,” District 5 Supervisor Tommy Scott said during the meeting. “We appreciate all the support we’ve seen.”
The resolution — which is not legally binding — expresses the board’s insistence that public funds “not be used to restrict the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Bedford County, or to aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of said rights” and the board “will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers, or offices for the purpose of enforcing laws that unconstitutionally infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.”
More than 40 people spoke during the meeting’s public comment period — which lasted almost two hours — voicing concerns Democratic lawmakers already have filed several gun control bills ahead of the January legislative session. Proposals include universal background checks, civil penalties for not reporting lost or stolen firearms to police, reinstating the state’s lapsed one-handgun-a-month law, and giving localities the ability to prohibit the carrying of firearms in a public space during an event that would require a permit.
Bedford County resident Steve Worth said some of the measures state Democratic lawmakers are proposing are “tyrannical.”
“Not only does the U.S. Constitution protect our right to bear arms but Article 1, section 13, of the Virginia State Constitution also protects these rights,” Worth said Monday. “These people in Richmond are tyrants and we must not let them take away our rights.”
Hardy resident David Wells agreed and asked the people in attendance Monday to support the Bedford County supervisors.
“These people are staring into the abyss,” Wells said. “They are looking at the loss of state and federal money and we all here need to have their backs because they have our backs.”
Bedford County resident Keith Miller questioned if the county’s resolution would be respected by law enforcement agencies outside of Bedford County.
“I’m worried about the state police and the court system” Miller said. “What are they going to do about these gun laws in a Second Amendment sanctuary?”
Bedford County resident Tim Sexton questioned Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s statement that the Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions “have no legal effect whatsoever” and that any gun control legislation passed next year “are going to be enforced.”
“How is the attorney general going to enforce these laws when he won’t enforce the Defense of Marriage Act?” Sexton asked. “Is he just picking and choosing laws at this point?”
Bedford County Sheriff-elect Mike Miller pledged his office would not enforce any gun control measures that “prohibit the Second Amendment or Fourth Amendment rights of Bedford County citizens.”
“I will not put officers lives in jeopardy to enforce gun control mandates that are being pushed by the governor’s office,” Miller said to a standing ovation of the people in attendance. “I am unwilling to do that and I will uphold the United States Constitution and the rights it guarantees.”
Forest resident Jason Jones — a veteran of the United States Marine Corps — encouraged the people in attendance to go to Lobby Day on Jan. 20 at the State Capital in Richmond to voice their opposition to gun control legislation.
“It can’t stop here,” Jones said. “If all of the people who are coming to the public rallies came to Richmond it would be unprecedented. However, we have to be smart and we have to be civil. These Democratic lawmakers in Richmond are looking for any excuse they can find to take away our rights.”
“I took an oath when I joined the Marines,” Jones said. “That oath ends the day they put me in the ground.”
District 23 House of Delegates Representative-elect Wendell Walker agreed.
“In January, there will be many of us in Richmond fighting for all of your rights,” Walker said. “However, we cannot do this alone. We need your help and we need people to be engaged if they want to keep their rights.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.