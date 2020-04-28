The Bedford County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday urging Gov. Ralph Northam to allow the re-opening of local businesses deemed “nonessential” on or before May 8.
The resolution largely stems from county leadership’s concerns over the economic impact of business closures throughout Bedford County during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly nonessential small businesses, and the desire for Virginia government to acknowledge regional variances in coronavirus caseloads when requiring nonessential business closures.
The resolution, drafted and presented by Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss, acknowledged the need for flattening the curve to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and taking health precautions when businesses reopen.
It requested Northam allow businesses designated as “nonessential” to re-open in Bedford County, provided businesses adhere to appropriate social distancing and sanitary guidelines.
Since March 14, two days after Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia in response to the pandemic, Bedford County has seen a 10% reduction in employment that largely resulted from the required closure of many small businesses, Hiss reported.
“The Bedford County Board of Supervisors strongly believe that allowing business owners to open under necessary health guidelines so customers can adjust accordingly is better than keeping the majority of small businesses closed altogether,” the resolution said.
Though not untouched by the virus, the resolution said the coronavirus has not impacted Bedford County’s population in such high proportions as metropolitan areas with denser populations, Hiss said. Bedford County had experienced 25 total reported COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
“A uniform, one size fits all approach to closing ‘non-essential’ businesses and retail should consider regional variances, especially the impact of closing businesses on rural areas who [sic] have significantly less COVID-19 cases per capita than metro areas,” the resolution stated. The Virginia Department of Health reported 25 cases of COVID-19 in Bedford County on Tuesday.
After receiving “intense public education by the federal, state, and local governments as well as all media outlets, citizens and businesses alike have a much better understanding and appreciation about how best to demonstrate healthy and safe practices for conducting their business,” the resolution said.
The resolution said businesses should be allowed to open again “while being cognizant of and actively practicing public health guidelines in order to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 by using tools as social distancing, face masks, consistent sterilization of common touch points, and limiting the number of patrons per square foot.”
The resolution requested Northam to communicate more with rural localities “and consider their input and needs before adopting, modifying, or negating” executive orders.
The resolution will serve to inform Northam of the county’s opinion, request and concerns, but will have no legal power to change existing executive orders.
“The governor’s orders carry misdemeanor penalties, so that would be up to law enforcement whether or not to actually start to issue citations for a business not following those guidelines,” Bedford County Attorney Patrick Skelley said. “We really have no say-so.”
The resolution was sent to Northam on Tuesday morning, Hiss said.
“I don’t have all the answers. I don’t think any of us do. But there needs to be some happy medium between taking some safe precautions and opening businesses,” said John Sharp, chairman and District 4 supervisor.
