Four firefighters were injured Saturday while fighting a blaze in a house at 2560 Joppa Mill Road in Bedford.
The fire initially was reported just before 6 p.m. and crews from Bedford Fire Department, Moneta Fire Department, Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Fire Department and Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, according to a Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue news release issued Sunday afternoon.
With fire showing on several sides and levels of the house, crews began attacking the blaze in the basement and on the first floor, the release said. The crew on the first floor reported limited visibility and high heat and decided to back up and reposition. Shortly thereafter, a “mayday” was declared over the radio, prompting the incident commander to dispatch a Rapid Intervention team to find the firefighters.
The crew found one firefighter unresponsive and removed her from the house. Two others “were also experiencing an emergency and assisted from the house,” the release said.
Lifeguard 12 airlifted one firefighter to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital’s level 1 trauma center in Wake Forest, North Carolina. Another was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital by ambulance and the third was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital. One was treated and released Saturday, the other two were expected to be release Sunday.
A fourth firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries unrelated to the “mayday” incident and was released the same day.
Additional fire crews were called to the scene to help battle the blaze, as were the Bedford County Fire Marshal, a deputy fire marshal and members of the Bedford County Fire & Rescue command staff.
The cause of the blaze and the circumstances surrounding the “mayday” are under investigation.
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
