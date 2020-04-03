BEDFORD — Bedford County residents can sign up for emergency notifications and other information via the “Alert Bedford” notification system at http://alertbedford.com. Notifications can be received via landline, mobile phone, email and text message. 

Residents with a listed landline number will be automatically enrolled in the Alert Bedford system.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office will call all county landline numbers beginning next week with a recorded message to share information about the new call center, which was set up to manage non-emergency questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The call center will connect residents with resources to help address their needs. The call center can be reached at 540-587-0720 or by email at COVID19-BedfordHelp@BedfordCountyVA.Gov. Phones will be answered Monday through Friday between 9am and 5pm.  A voicemail has been set up for calls that come in outside of those staffed hours.

For the latest updates on how COVID-19 is effecting the Bedfrod area, visit https://www.bedfordcountyva.gov/about-bedford/covid-19

— Ray Jarvis

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments