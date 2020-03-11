BEDFORD — Bedford town officials are proceeding with an option to buy two tracts of land bordering Liberty Lake Park at a combined price of $155,000.
Town Council voted 6-1 Tuesday, with member Darren Shoen opposed, on two separate measures to exercise options to buy an 8.1-acre tract for $125,000 and a 4.9-acre tract for $30,000. The larger tract fronts Burks Hill Road and lies just north of a portion of the park that fronts the road, while the smaller one adjoins the park's northern boundary. The two tracts are near each other but do not connect.
D.W. Lawhorne, director of public works, said both tracts recently have been surveyed and could be used for athletic purposes such as soccer and football and could relieve wear and tear on current fields.
“It’s a good layout right there for future use,” Lawhorne said of one of the tracts.
Lawhorne said a potential multi-use field would be beneficial and mentioned recent talks he has had with Bedford County about soccer's popularity picking up among youth.
“They are in need of more areas to play and that will continue to grow," Lawhorne said.
The park fronting the Virginia 122 corridor has many events and draws about 5,000 people for the town's annual Fourth of July week fireworks celebration, he said.
"The park is getting a lot of great use. We’re getting more and more people up there and that’s what we want," Lawhorne said.
He said an area near the existing tennis and basketball courts also could lend itself to other uses such as a splash park. The town could remove some of the timber from the park, sell it and use the money to recoup some of the purchase costs while opening more views of the fireworks during the Fourth of July celebration, Lawhorne told council.
“There is a lot of large hardwood on that five acres,” Mayor Steve Rush said.
Council's options included studying the matter further before moving ahead with buying the land during its March 25 meeting. Shoen indicated prior to voting against the purchases he thought council should study it before proceeding.
Fiscal year 2021 budget proposal has employee raises, bonus
Council is reviewing the town's 2020-21 proposed fiscal year budget that takes effect in July and contains no tax or fee increases for residents and calls for a 2% raise for employees and a $500 bonus. The overall $34 million budget is a 6% decrease from the current fiscal year, though town officials still are working through the numbers.
The planned $8.8 million general fund is down from $9.2 million. Council voted 4-3 Tuesday against eliminating contributions to 10 nonprofit organizations in Bedford and by the same vote capped the giving at $50,000. Council discussed the roles those nonprofits play, such as the National D-Day Memorial's drawing in visitors and tourists and Bedford Ride providing filling a void with no public transportation in the town.
"That would be the last one I would ever cut," Black said of contributing to the Bedford Ride program.
Council also discussed how the county fits into providing some contributions to the nonprofits.
"They get substantial money from the county," Rush said, referring to Bedford Ride. "And we are a county taxpayer."
Setting the cap on spending for nonprofits is expected to save $24,000 in the upcoming budget.
Work continues after fire at former Bedford Middle School
Also Tuesday, council unanimously granted a 90-day extension to Waukeshaw Development, Inc., a Petersburg company planning to develop the former Bedford Middle School and adjacent "Old Yellow" building into an apartments and a boutique hotel, on a lease and due diligence period. That period now is extended through July 9.
Council voted in April 2019 to approve a performance agreement with Waukeshaw and its owner, developer Dave McCormack, on the plan to redevelop the 8.37-acre site that ceased operating as a school when Liberty Middle School opened in 2018.
In January a fire, later ruled as arson, caused major damage to the facility. McCormack has said his company still plans to move forward with the project.
Town Manager Bart Warner said recovery work at the site continues and temporary electric service has been restored along with some temporary lighting. Warner told council Tuesday McCormack believes he has insurance issues worked out and is ready to commence with cleanup efforts but he would like to meet with council to discuss possible changes in the project's scope that could affect how cleanup takes place.
Warner said it would take about 60 days to clean the site. The performance agreement allowed for a six-month extension, which council approved in October. In a Feb. 26 email to Warner, McCormack wrote he thinks the 90-day extension is sufficient and the agreement will likely need to be modified.
Council has called a meeting at 6 p.m. March 18 to further discuss those matters with McCormack in a closed session.
