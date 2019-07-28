BEDFORD — During the past 175 years, the congregation of the Bedford Presbyterian Church saw its community split over the issue of slavery; helped it come together after the D-Day losses of World War II; and even watched a treasure hunt or two, said The Rev. John Salley.
"A lot of rich history here," said Salley, who has served as the church's pastor for the past 12 years. "The history of this church is intertwined with the history of Bedford."
Since January, the congregation has been celebrating the 175th anniversary of the founding of the church at 105 W. Main St.
"We don't have an exact date for the first service," Salley said. "We only know the church was built and was dedicated sometime in 1844."
So much history, Salley said, deserves more recognition than just one day.
This weekend, the church will host two performances of "A Heart for God in the Heart of Bedford," a play that tells the story of the church from its founding in 1844 through today. The performance — set for 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday — is free and open to the public. Salley said a majority of the church's 130-member congregation is involved in the play's production.
"We don't have many people left to watch the play," Salley chuckled. "We need people to come out so we have people to perform for."
The play was written by the Rev. Richard Parker, a retired Baptist minister who now works with the church.
"I did something similar at another church for its 100th anniversary," Parker said. "I thought this would be good for this church's 175th anniversary because it has such a wonderful history."
Nancy VanDyke, who co-directs the play with Parker, spent more than a year researching the history of the church and the lives of its members.
"My husband and I read all of the session records, historical documents and letters we could find," VanDyke said. "We then tried to pick out some of the most significant events in the church's history. It was a lot of research because the church went through the Civil War, World War I, the Great Depression and World War II. It's been so exciting because now we get to see all of these moments come to life."
The play begins with the construction of the church in 1844, but its origin dates back to before the American Revolution.
"Because we were still a British colony, people were required to pay dues to the Anglican Church of England," Salley said. "People were allowed to form another church as long as they still paid dues to England so several different congregations formed the Peaks of Otter Presbyterian Church in 1764 and were served pastors that traveled through the area on a circuit."
In 1766, the Rev. David Rice became the first full-time pastor of the newly-formed church and even though he opposed to slavery, members of the congregation funded the additional cost of supporting their own pastor by purchasing two slave couples who worked farmland titled to the church.
"That solution may have covered the church's financial needs but it planted seeds of contention within the congregation," Salley said.
The issue over slavery caused the church to split into two congregations in 1837, both of which continued to claim the name of Peaks of Otter Presbyterian Church.
"They continued meeting in the same building but on alternating Sundays with different pastors," Salley said. "A lot of people don't realize that slavery was a very divisive issue in the south."
Members of the anti-slavery congregation built the church's current sanctuary in 1844. Salley said church records from that year state “four servants were made members” after the church was dedicated.
"Even though the records say servants and not slaves, we are pretty sure that the two slave couples were made members."
Contentions in the church continued until the end of the Civil War.
"We have a lot of records and letters from the early days of the church and we know that some pastors were considered saints and others were considered scoundrels," Salley said. "The Rev. A.H. Sloat was the pastor here from 1858 to 1863 and was very much against the Civil War. We have a letter from one of the women of the church that talked about the 'damn Yankee pastor' and how she hoped he would leave soon."
Salley added he will portray Sloat during Sunday's performance.
"I got one of the scoundrels," Salley said laughing. "However, his feelings about the war didn't stop him from ministering to two wounded Confederate soldiers that were being treated at the courthouse. They knew they were dying and wanted to die as members of a church. They were made members before they passed away and that's my big scene in the play."
Salley said the two congregations came together after the Civil War to form the Liberty Presbyterian Church, after the town of Liberty. In 1918, the name was changed to Bedford Presbyterian Church after the Town of Liberty became the City of Bedford. During this time, the church's longest-serving pastor — the Rev. John Grey — led the congregation from 1907 until 1944.
"He is one of the saints," Salley said. "Actually, I believe he is considered 'the saint' of this church. He was called 'Bedford's pastor' by a lot of people in town."
Ken Parker of the Company A Bedford Boys Tribute Center at the corner of North Bridge and Main streets, said Grey led the church through its "finest hour" on the morning of Monday, July 17, 1944, when residents in the town would receive news that 19 of the 35 Bedford men sent to fight in World War II were killed on the beaches of Normandy and another killed a few weeks later.
“That was the darkest day in this town’s history,” Parker said. “That was the day Bedford fell to its knees and that church was there for this town."
After news spread through the area about the telegrams, Grey opened the church so people living in rural parts of Bedford County could wait to receive news of their family members.
“Almost immediately, the women of the congregation started cooking and the men of the congregation went out and worked the farms for these folks so they could wait for news," Parker said. "It was a gracious and kind act of charity.”
Salley said many of the people that came to the church on July 17, 1944, still were there the following week.
“Some were there about a week and a half,” Salley said. “Some were just sitting there praying that they wouldn't get a telegram. ... For years after those weeks, those families would come back to the church each year and sit with each other again.”
Russell Stevens — the nephew of Roy Stevens, one of the "Bedford Boys" killed in the invasion of Normandy — said he grew up hearing about how the community came through the losses of World War II.
"That was one of the things that was constant for me growing up," Stevens said. "My grandfather was a working farmer and I'm not sure if members from the church came out to work the farm for him while he was waiting for news but I don't doubt that it did happen."
The story of the Bedford Presbyterian Church did not end in 1944 — the congregation continued to grow during the 1950s and 1960s, which Salley calls the "golden age of church life."
"Before shopping malls and movie theaters came around the church was the social center of most communities," Salley said. "That was a time when people came together."
Salley said the church will be hosting a "community and spiritual renewal" at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 through 11, which also is free and open to the public.
"A renewal is what revivals used to be called," Salley said. "The goal is to bring the community back to moral values. Of all the things we are doing this year, this is the big one for us."
Outside the Bedford community, Salley said the church still enters into the spotlight occasionally through the continued search for the Beale's Treasure, a cache of gold and silver estimated to be worth more than $40 million rumored to be buried somewhere in Bedford County.
According to the tale, a man named Thomas J. Beale entrusted a box containing the encrypted messages to a local innkeeper named Robert Morriss in 1821 and then disappeared. Morriss reportedly opened the box 23 years later and gave the three encrypted ciphertexts to a friend before he died. The unnamed friend published the ciphertexts in a pamphlet, which was advertised for sale in the 1880s.
Salley said the church often is linked to the location of the gold and silver by amateur treasure hunters claiming to have solved the ciphers.
"Even though that treasure is supposedly buried somewhere in the mountains people keep thinking the church is somehow connected to it," Salley said. "Every two years or so I get a call from someone claiming the church is either a clue to the treasure's location or the location itself."
Salley said the claims to be "a pleasant diversion."
"One man said the church was part of the Underground Railroad and the treasure is buried in a tunnel going from the church to the courthouse, which is impossible because the church is built on solid bedrock," Salley said. "Another man said the treasure was hidden in the church's bell tower. That bell tower blew off a few years ago and had to be replaced and I think we would have noticed all that gold and silver if it had been.
"I'm not sure why so many people think the church is linked to the Beale's Treasure. But if it keeps people interested in our church, I'm okay with that."
Salley said even though the church has "a rich and deep history," its future is the reason he plans to remain in the Bedford area after he retires.
"I plan to stay close to Bedford because it is home," said Salley, who was raised in Georgia and has served as a pastor at churches in several states. "I can't imagine leaving this area and the people here."
Salley said he might even consider doing a little treasure hunting during his retirement.
"I know the perfect place to start," he said.