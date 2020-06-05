The Bedford chapter of the NAACP will host a peaceful march for solidarity and justice in the town of Bedford on Saturday in response to ongoing protests across the nation.
Robert Carson, president of the Bedford chapter of the NAACP, said he hopes after the solidarity walk, real conversations — and serious listening — can begin in the community.
“Sooner or later, we’re going to have to calm things down, because we have to begin a conversation. We have to start talks to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Carson said. “We cannot let this die down because they have buried George Floyd. The conversation has to begin, but you cannot talk when you’re angry and emotions are involved.”
Participants in the march will meet at the Washington Street Baptist Church and begin lining up to walk at 12:30 p.m. The walk will begin at 1 p.m.
The event will feature several speakers, Carson said. Bedford police officers also will walk in the march, he said.
Going forward, Carson said his chapter of the NAACP hopes to hold talks with community leaders as part of their activism and education, including looking at the local law enforcement candidate vetting process. He also wants to get more individuals involved with ongoing activism for racial equality and justice.
“I’m hoping that out of this, people will continue to stand up for something. There’s so much more injustice out there that needs to be addressed,” Carson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.