FOREST — A local animal welfare group is raising funds — and awareness — this weekend to help curb the region's population of feral cats.
"Many people don't realize the extent of the problem," said Rebecca Klahn, president and co founder of Bedford Cares — which promotes trap, neuter and release of feral cats. "There are thousands upon thousands of feral cats in our area."
Klahn said if feral cats are not spayed or neutered, the number of cats in a "colony" quickly can grow out of control.
"People will come across a cat that was dumped near them or a neighbor moved and left a cat and they feed it trying to help," Klahn said. "Then the cats has a litter of kittens and it just spirals out of control from there. A female cat can start reproducing at four months old and can have up to three litters a year with one to eight kittens per litter. You multiply that out with every litter having a few females and the numbers just explode."
Bedford Cares — a non-profit Klahn co founded in 2015 — provides assistance to Bedford County residents who want to have the feral cats under their care spayed or neutered and vaccinated for rabies, which they can do by trapping the cats and returning them to their territory after surgery and vaccination. When done properly, the Trap Neuter Return (TNR) protocol caps the population of a cat colony.
"The group formed when a few volunteers to help an elderly woman who was feeding a colony of more than 100 cats," Klahn said. "We trapped 153 cats our first time out. That when we realized how big the problem was."
Since 2015, Bedford Cares has helped sterilize thousands of cats in Bedford County and has trained people in surrounding counties to trap thousands more.
"We helped fix 1,053 cats last year," Klahn said. "That probably prevented 10,000 or more additional cats in our area this year. People don't realize how fast that population can grow."
Bedford Cares member Wendy Gordon said TNR is a more humane options to letting cat colonies grow out of control, which would require animal control to pick them up and surrender them at a shelter. Since a feral cat is not socialized to people, most of them end up being euthanized at a shelter, Gordon said.
"If a cat is feral they usually go to the front of the line to be put down," Gordon said. "We are helping residents with caring for a colony by capping the population."
The group also has donated more than 60 wooden shelters which provide the cats shelter during inclement weather.
"We have a volunteer that has built 65 shelters for us," said Pam St. Angelo, Bedford Cares' vice president. "We take them out where the colony is and put it out and put fresh straw in them so the cats have a warm and dry place to go."
Members of the group also foster some of the feral cats in an attempt to tame them and possibly find someone to adopt the animal. Gordon currently fosters about 17 cats at her home in Bedford.
"Some of them are ones that have been trapped," Gordon said. "If we can get them while they are young we have a good chance of taming them. However, if a cat has been feral for too long there isn't much we can do except release them after they have been treated."
Klahn said Bedford Cares — which is made up of between 15 to 20 volunteers — can sometimes get up to three calls a day asking for help with a feral cat colony.
"We know of dozens of them in our area," Klahn said.
Bedford Cares member Dee Finch said colonies typically can be found in places where people tend to dump unwanted cats or kittens.
"Where there is a dumpster there usually is a colony," Finch said. "Mobile home parks also are a trouble area because people will move out and leave a cat behind."
Volunteers with the group train residents to trap, transport and care for the cats in the colony and provide the traps to be used.
"Most of the people that call us can help themselves but don't know exactly what to do," Klahn said. "We offer training and loan traps but if a person is physically unable to do it we will try and come out and handle it."
Klahn said Bedford Cares operated on a budget of about $15,000 last year and is funded through donations, fundraisers and occasional grant funds. The organization held its second annual Santa Claws Holiday Bazaar this weekend at the Knights of Columbus building at 201 Sweeney Drive in Forest. The event — which started Saturday and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today — features more than than 20 local food and crafts vendors as well as the group's indoor yard sale with donated items.
"We are hoping to raise $4,000 this weekend," Klahn said. "Anything North of that would be great too."
Members of the group said they also hope to rally additional volunteers this weekend.
"If we had 50 people volunteering we still wouldn't have enough people," Klahn said. "That's how big the problem is. We are putting a dent in the problem but we could use some help."
St. Angelo said more volunteers are needed to serve as trappers for the organization.
"Right now, we only have four or five trappers," St. Angelo said. "Bedford County covers a big area and we could use more people to cover it."
However, Finch said the group also needs volunteers to help transport cats to and from the clinic; provide temporary shelter for trapped cats; assist in fundraising efforts; or help process the group's paperwork.
"As you can imagine we have to fill out a lot of forms," Finch said. "There are so many ways people could help they wouldn't even have to touch a cat."
Klahn said anyone interested in donating funds or volunteering with Bedford Cares can contact Klahn at 434-665-8580 or at bedfordcaresva@gmail.com. Klahn said people interested in the group also can come to the Holiday Bazaar today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and speak with members of Bedford Cares.
"We would love to meet with people and establish new ties in the community," Klahn said. "We appreciate any help people can provide. Even if someone can only volunteer an hour answering phones or something it can make a huge difference."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.