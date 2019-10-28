BEDFORD — Plans to construct a new townhome development in Forest were approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors despite concerns from neighboring property owners about "overbuilding" on Perrowville Road.
The board Monday unanimously approved a special-use permit request submitted by Lynchburg-based developer Chris Langley to construct a 53-unit townhome development named High Point Villas.
In Langley’s application to the county — which was dated Aug. 2, 2019 — he stated the townhomes are intended to be “higher end” with some units offering one- to two-bay garages. The concept plan includes a pool, pet park and playground.
“This development offers a unique niche for housing in the Forest community,” he wrote in his application dated Aug. 2, 2019. “There are very few higher end townhomes offered for sale in Forest. It is the developer’s belief that this project’s location, proximity to similar housing styles, and the trend for townhouse ownership will be beneficial for marketing these townhouses.”
Norm Walton — an engineer with Lexington-based Perkins & Orrison representing Langley at Monday’s meeting — said the townhomes would be constructed on 374,500 square feet on a nearly 9-acre property at 2065 Perrowville Road, across from Teva Pharmaceuticals.
Walton said High Point Villas is surrounded by the Farmington community and will blend in with the existing development. He said the villas will have two-, three- and four-bedroom units with multiple floors; selling prices are expected to start above $300,000.
“We don’t anticipate rentals at this price point,” Walton said. “This will be more of a high-end development that will provide housing options currently unavailable in the area.”
The property is zoned R-2 Medium Density Residential and is undeveloped. The surrounding properties are zoned AR Agricultural Residential, R-1 Low Density Residential, R-2, PRD Planned Residential Development, PCD Planned Commercial Development, PID Planned Industrial Development and I-1 Low-Intensity Industrial. A traffic plan submitted to the county and to the Virginia Department of Transportation states the proposed development will not require any additional turn lanes.
County Planner Jordan Mitchell during Monday's public hearing said conditions for the proposed development — which the Bedford County Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend during its Sept. 17 meeting — include lighting associated with the townhomes must be directed downward and away from adjoining properties and evergreen trees must be planted in a 20-foot buffer along all property lines.
During the Sept. 17 meeting of the planning commission and during Monday's hearing, several Forest residents voiced concerns the proposed development will result in increased traffic on Perrowville Road and the area already is overrun by townhomes.
“When I moved to Farmington four or five years ago it was a rural area," one man said during the meeting. "Now there is an overabundance and overbuilding of townhomes. I'm not against growth but I think this is a bad area to put something like this."
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp said during the meeting he would support the proposed site plan if the resolution were amended to require the evergreen trees planted in the buffer be a minimum height of eight feet at the time of planting.
"Most of the people who are speaking against this development live in Farmington," Sharp said. "When that was being proposed, there were a lot of people living in Forest that didn't want to see it built but there it is today. However, I do want to do something to protect the people that are there, so I would like the trees to be eight feet tall or more when they go in. I know that probably results in some additional costs but I would like that buffer to grow out sooner rather than later."
Also during Monday's meeting, the board approved a resolution to petition Gov. Ralph Northam to declare Bedford County a disaster area due to effects of dry weather and high temperatures on the agricultural community.
Scott Baker with the Virginia Cooperative Extension said the Bedford County Emergency Board of the Food and Agriculture Council — which is made from representatives of several agencies — recently met about the situation and estimated Bedford County's corn, soybean and hay crops have suffered about a 50% loss this year due to low rainfall and high temperatures.
"It certainly has rained quite a bit in the last week or two," Baker said. "However, it came too late to help out with some of the crops."
Baker said affected crops reached their peak growth before the recent rainfall, which significantly reduced crop yield. In addition, pastures in Bedford County have deteriorated throughout the drought and many farmers have been forced to use hay reserves typically used during the winter months.
"Bedford County is primarily a livestock producing area," Baker said. "There is concern that many producers may not have enough supplies to carry their livestock through the winter."
Baker said a disaster declaration may provide a means for those affected to qualify for some relief assistance with state and Federal agencies.
"It's too soon to tell what kind of assistance may be made available," Baker said. "However, a disaster designation does qualify farmers for low-interest emergency loans that may be needed."
