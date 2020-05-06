The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is temporarily closing its office in Forest by May 30 to assist the organization's efforts to "remain fiscally responsible while continuing to be a viable resource for the business community," the chamber said Wednesday.

Its Main Street office in the town of Bedford will remain open.

According to a news release sent Wednesday, the chamber is consolidating in order ensure the sustainability of its programs and services.

"We look forward to the re-opening of a suitable space in Forest in foreseeable future," the chamber said. 

