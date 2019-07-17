Balloons are like produce.
That’s the first thing Ted Kraje tells me during my crash course in balloon twisting, the art form of making designs out of balloons.
“You don’t want to get them wet,” Kraje explained as he blows up the first of many balloons we would use that afternoon under a pavilion at Riverside Park. “You don’t want to put them in extreme heat or cold. And they go bad after a time.”
Kraje, 47, who has been clowning around under the moniker Teddy Spaghetti for more than 25 years, knows his stuff when it comes to twisting.
He first got into it at the age of 19.
This skill, along with a combination of juggling and balancing tricks, has helped him build a reputation as one of the preeminent birthday party clowns in the Hill City. He’s also a regular at festivals around the commonwealth.
“Clowning's like theater,” Kraje said. “It takes you out of your normal life for an hour or so. ... You could be having a really stressful day, and you go to a clown show and it completely changes.”
I enter the pavilion expecting to be eased into this colorful new world, or at least given a bit of time to acclimate to the gratingly squeaky sound of twisting latex.
I’m not.
Less than 10 minutes after I arrive, Kraje hands me a bright orange balloon, and we start making dogs.
Twisting has a jargon of its own, I learn, with terms like bubbles, lock twists and 260Q, the most common balloon size and brand.
The actual twisting is simpler than I imagined.
While holding the balloon in one hand, you use your free hand to compress and literally twist the balloon — like you’d open a can of peanut butter — until you’re left with a segment separated from the rest, like two links of sausage, called a bubble.
Bubbles are then twisted together to lock the new shape into place, a method called a lock twist.
Four twists in, we’ve got the head and a pair of ears on our dogs. Twist five makes the neck, and six and seven form the front legs.
Nine twists and three lock twists later, Kraje’s dog looks perfect, with legs that match the length of the ears and a perky tail.
Mine, on the other hand, looks a bit deformed — a teeny head, complete with itty bitty ears, attached to a mammoth body, like I squashed a Chihuahua and a Great Dane together.
My next attempt has ears like a basset hound and a dachshund-sized body.
If nothing else, my kennel has character.
After the dogs come flowers, hearts and swords, a birthday party staple.
“If you have a whole bunch of 6-year-old boys at a birthday party, more than likely they’re all going to end up with balloon swords, and by the time you leave, they’re all having a sword battle,” said Kraje.
Soon enough, we’re moving on to what he calls Level 2, shaping birds perched on swings and Viking helmets.
“Balloons are great because you can blow up one balloon, make something, and then, the next second, blow up another balloon and make something completely different,” said Kraje. “It’s like reading a book. Every time you do, it’s something new.”
Like most things, balloon twisting is all about practice. Once you get the basics down, you can add on more advanced twists to create increasingly elaborate designs, but it’s all about mastering those fundamentals.
For example, Kraje explained, the twist we used to make our dogs is the same one we need for the Viking helmet and the legs on our parrot.
“It takes time,” he says. “If you expect to be in the Tour de France after one day of riding your bike, well, you’re going to be disappointed and give up. If you stick with it, whether it’s balloons or juggling or rock climbing, you get better and better.”
When the entire shape I’ve painstakingly twisted falls apart at a slip of my hand, I decide he’s exaggerating the simplicity a bit.
Bunnies, cats and giraffes join our ever-growing pile as we work.
To my surprise, I don’t pop any balloons, although it does take me almost 10 minutes to tie off the end of a balloon.
Kraje only laughs at me a little before offering to tie the rest of the day's balloons.
Twisting is only half the game for a clown like Teddy Spaghetti.
While he’s busting out monkeys and pirate cutlasses, he’s constantly interacting with his audience, keeping them engaged and entertained.
The secret — along with a knack for multitasking — is to match or even beat their energy, he says.
“Kids at a birthday party aren’t taking naps,” added Kraje. ”They’re usually running around ... bouncing off the walls, so you can’t take five minutes to make a balloon. They’re not that patient, so keeping them interested, that’s the hard part.”
As we near the end of our lesson, Kraje shows off some more advanced techniques, which I’m thankfully spared from attempting.
He folds a balloon inside of itself to create a ball inside a dog and pops one bubble in a different creation another to form antlers on a reindeer.
By the time our hour is up, about 25 balloons of varying shapes and sizes cover a picnic table in our pavilion.
“This is maybe a third of the amount of balloons I make at a birthday party,” Kraje said. “Usually a room is decorated in balloons because each kid has a hat and like three other ones.”
Looks like I have a way to go before I’m headlining any birthday parties.