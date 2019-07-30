Bald eagle released back into Campbell County after brush with death

For the first time in memory, a bald eagle was released in Campbell County.
About 100 spectators spilled onto the baseball field at Long Island Park in Campbell County on Tuesday morning, straddling the first and third baselines, while the President of The Wildlife Center of Virginia Edward Clark took to the pitcher's mound. Instead of cradling a baseball and mitt, Clark was holding a massive bald eagle in a tight two-armed grip.
The eagle was a 7-year-old female, with classic white feathering on her head and tail, rescued on June 12 from a near death experience, and nursed back to health in the care of the wildlife center.
When they found her, said Clark, they thought she was dead. Tuesday morning, held in his arms, her feathered brow furrowed over round yellow eyes in an almost human approximation of a glare, she looked very much alive.
“I can assure you this bird is anything but dead this morning," Clark said to a laughing crowd. "There may be a brief wrestling demonstration before we’re done."
Facing the open blue sky above the ball field, Clark counted to three and released the eagle from outstretched arms. With a seven-foot wingspan, it didn't take long for her to clear the treeline, and under the watchful eyes of an awed crowd, she disappeared rapidly over the horizon.
Her exit was almost as dramatic as her untimely entrance — when she plummeted from the sky above the Livestock Road Regional Landfill in Rustburg in mid-June. She was found by a conservation police officer and transported to the wildlife center in Waynesboro that same night.
Initially the center's veterinarian believed the eagle had died during transport, said the wildlife center's director of outreach Amanda Nicholson. But when the veterinarian picked up the eagle it became "alert and feisty" and regurgitated material.
Based on the wildlife center's findings, the eagle had ingested some sort of toxin, likely at the landfill, a common fate as eagle populations are forced further west by dwindling habitats along the coast and must turn to scavenging to survive.
The wildlife center sees about 3,000 animals annually and Nicholson said they admit about 40 to 50 eagles a year, a number on the rise in the last decade.
"It's a part of the story of the resurgence of the bald eagle population in Virginia," said Randy Huwa, executive vice president of the wildlife center. Through efforts like the endangered species act and law enforcement imposing the protections of eagles, the population recovered from a low point of 35 nesting pairs in Virginia, to today's almost 2,000 nesting pairs.
Huwa reiterated how rare it was to find and release an eagle in Campbell County. In his 15 years at the center, this was the first time they had gotten an eagle from Campbell County. Eagles traditionally nest along the Chesapeake Bay, the lower James River, Potomac River and the Rappahannock River. As their real estate is filled up with human development and other eagles, more and more are coming upriver.
Though along the rivers and coasts eagles primarily eat fish, as they get further inland they rely on roadkill, animal innards and remains left behind by hunters and landfills — forcing them to ingest harmful materials like lead pellets and toxic waste.
"It's a little bit more of a hard knock life up here," Huwa said.
The eagle released on Tuesday was banded, allowing the center to learn details they would not have otherwise known.
"She's a North Carolina girl," Nicholson said. The eagle was originally banded in 2012 as a juvenile eaglet at the Carolina Raptor Center.
"She has a history of eating stuff she shouldn't," Clark added. She was only a few months old when she was found in a landfill just outside of Charlotte, meaning her brush with death this June was not her first.
As the wildlife center nursed her back to health through June and July, they monitored her flying and gave her a five-day course of oral lead treatment. She was kept in an enclosure with two eaglets. As an adult female — on average a third larger than male eagles — Nicholson said she acted a "strong female role model" for the young eagles that had lost their parents this season.
The crowd assembled Tuesday for the eagle's release was brimming with excitement, many carrying bulky cameras with large lenses, ready to take a rare, if not once in a lifetime, shot.
Shannon Gray was in attendance with her 10-year-old son, Austin. She said she heard about the release through the Campbell County Public Library, and that they had never seen anything like this before.
"We didn't even sleep last night, we were so excited," Gray said. "I'm so excited I feel like a kid."
Clark said the day was a victory, a further sign of bald eagles being brought back from the brink of extinction.
The wildlife center team stressed the simple things that people can do to keep the eagle population thriving — like using an alternative to lead ammunition when hunting, cleaning up litter, keeping cats indoors and being careful not to hit eagles who have landed on busy roads.
"All of those small, basic actions can make a huge difference," Nicholson said. "This is a success story. It means a lot to return an animal back to its habitat and back to the population."