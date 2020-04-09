A Forest-based engineering and manufacturing firm is working to create a prototype of a mass ventilator system it hopes could treat 50 patients at one time as the global fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continues.
The prototype is still under development by Automated Industrial Technologies and would require U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, said Wes Payne, direct sales representative AIT.
AIT, which manufactures industrial machinery and automation for customers in various industries, does not normally produce ventilators, Payne said.
"Our system could save thousands of lives if we can get it out. Typically it’s always been one ventilator per person and the country needs tens of thousands more,” he said.
Hospitals around the country have been seeking more ventilators as the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to rise in the coming weeks. Although most people who contract COVID-19 have mild symptoms, some become seriously ill and require hospitalization.
Some states have begun sharing ventilators to try to meet the need. For example, the Associated Press reports, Oregon and Washington have committed to sending ventilators to New York, which has been especially hard hit by the pandemic and has logged more than 6,200 deaths as of Thursday afternoon from COVID-19.
As of Thursday in Virginia, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there were 285 patients who either have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are awaiting test results using a ventilator. Virginia has 2,734 ventilators available.
Gov. Ralph Northam has said Virginia's anticipated number of COVID-19 cases has not yet peaked, and he expects a surge in between late April and late May.
At Automated Industrial Technologies, the mass ventilator prototype came from President and CEO Gary Sill on March 25, who Payne said wanted to help.
“That was Gary’s whole mindset about this,” he said. “We can’t just sit by when we have the capabilities to be a part of a solution and help save lives. So he made it our goal to utilize what we have and be part of the good of the country and hopefully the world.”
About five employees were pulled from other projects to work on the prototype, and as of Thursday, it was almost completed. Payne said the firm already had all the tools and manufacturing systems to create the prototype.
The emergency use ventilation system is designed for a tent, gymnasium or another kind pop-up hospital that would service a large bay of patients instead of individual rooms.
The entire system has a main supply which each individual would be fed off of with their own settings, Payne said.
“It’s designed to be portable and deployed in emergency situations so it can be shipped easily,” he said.
The firm is currently reaching out to government agencies and health care networks that might be interested in adding the system to its emergency supply.
“We’re not looking to get rich off it, but we’re obviously still a business,” Payne said.
Once the prototype is complete, it will need an Emergency Use Authorization, or EUA, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Payne said.
“We need funding, donations, investments because we are footing the bill all on our own,” he said. “We are estimating the project will take $150,000 to get a final product approved and ready for commercialization.”
He hopes the approval will come through by April 20.
